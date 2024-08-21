Man City 14-year-old among teenage USMNT prospects for Mauricio Pochettino

Confirmation of Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment as the new manager of the United States men’s team is expected imminently. And the Argentinian tactician will be keen to get to work quickly to plan towards a World Cup the US will co-host in less than two years’ time.

Pochettino’s first order of business will be to assess the players at his disposal and help the USMNT recover from an embarrassing group-stage exit at the Copa America on home soil earlier this summer, while we wonder what a Pochettino side would look like.

But behind the current crop of American players starring for the national team and several top sides across Europe, there is another talent-rich generation emerging.

Here are 10 American teenagers the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss should have on his radar ahead of the 2026 World Cup:

Rokas Pukstas (19)

He’s only a teenager for a few more days, but this list wouldn’t be complete without the inclusion of Rokas Pukstas.

The Oklahoma-born son of an Olympic marathon runner, 19-year-old Pukstas was briefly part of Barcelona’s US-based residential academy before signing for Croatian giants Hajduk Split in 2020.

And the attacking midfielder has been earning rave reviews in Croatia’s top flight, last season improving his ability to break into the box and threaten goal, scoring seven times in 32 games. Pukstas is reportedly a top target for Serie A side Parma in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Caleb Wiley (19)

A player who has already sealed a switch to one of the big hitters of the European game, Caleb Wiley joined Chelsea from Atlanta United in an £8.5 million deal earlier this summer.

Still just 19 years old, the Atlanta-born left-back is vastly experienced for his age, with 83 senior appearances for the Five Stripes across three seasons prior to his move to Chelsea, and he already has two caps for the USMNT.

Blessed with searing pace and a whipped delivery from wide, Wiley will spend the 2024/25 season on loan with Strasbourg to further round out his game before contending for a squad place at Stamford Bridge.

Benjamin Cremaschi (19)

The United States moved quickly to pin down Benjamin Cremaschi’s international future by handing the Inter Miami midfielder a USMNT debut last year. And it’s just as well, because team-mate Lionel Messi is believed to be a big admirer of the 19-year-old; it’s conceivable the Miami-born youngster could have been convinced to represent the nation of his parents’ birth, Argentina, instead.

Cremaschi has already played more than 50 senior games for Miami, impressing with his energy, tactical discipline and competitiveness in a box-to-box role. His eventual move to a top European side is widely regarded as inevitable.

Cavan Sullivan (14(!))

Despite the fact he is just 14 years old, Cavan Sullivan has already earned a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Philadelphia Union midfielder hadn’t yet made a first-team appearance for the MLS side when Manchester City swooped to secure a deal that, due to FIFA regulations, will not see him actually move to the Etihad until, at the earliest, January 2028.

In July of this year, at age 14 years and 293 days, Sullivan became the youngest player ever to appear in an MLS match, breaking a 20-year record previously held by Freddy Adu.

Sullivan will still only be 16 when the 2026 World Cup rolls around. But if his star continues to rise rapidly, he could be a candidate for a USMNT roster berth, à la Theo Walcott in England’s World Cup squad 20 years earlier – only in this instance Sullivan might actually see the pitch.

MORE ON USMNT FROM F365:

👉 Five US stars who desperately need a transfer this summer

👉 Gregg Berhalter sack deserved after Copa America flop as Marsch regrets grow

👉 Pressing, pace and fast-tracking youth: what a Pochettino USMNT might look like

Esmir Bajraktarevic (19)

Already a senior US international after playing the final half-hour in January’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Slovenia, Esmir Bajraktarevic can be expected to add to his solitary USMMT appearance during Pochettino’s reign.

The New England Revolution teenager, who can play on either wing or centrally as a number 10, became a regular feature of the Massachusetts side’s first team last season after scoring eight goals in nine MLS Next Pro games and has already racked up 20 MLS appearances this term.

Gavin Beavers (19)

A product of Real Salt Lake’s academy, Gavin Beavers became the youngest goalkeeper ever to start a USL Championship game when he played for the club’s affiliate side, the Real Monarchs, aged just 16 in 2021.

Now 19, the towering 6ft 5ins shot-stopper has 22 senior appearances under his belt for the Western Conference contenders. Impressive form at the beginning of the 2024 MLS season saw him concede just two goals from his first four outings, reportedly attracting interest from Newcastle United.

Cole Campbell (19)

Born in Houston, Texas, and an Iceland under-17 international, versatile attacking midfielder Cole Campbell recently committed his international allegiance to the country of his birth, representing the USA at under-19 level.

The 19-year-old began his career within Atlanta United’s academy before spells in Iceland with FK and Breidablik. Following in the footsteps of USMNT stalwarts Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, he signed for Borussia Dortmund in 2023 and stood out in BVB’s under-19s last term, scoring 12 goals and registering 14 assists in 34 outings.

Campbell trained with the Dortmund first team during pre-season and could be in line for a senior bow at some point during the 2024/25 campaign.

Matai Akinmboni (17)

Wayne Rooney’s managerial career might not have gotten off the to most auspicious of beginnings, but if anyone should be able to spot a teenager with the capable of thriving in the senior game, it’s the former Everton and Manchester United man.

It was a ringing endorsement of Matai Akinmboni’s vats potential when Rooney, in charge of DC United at the time, handed the young defender an MLS debut at the age of 15.

The tall, rangy centre-back, who is now 17, is the nephew of former Bayern Munich centre-half Sammy Kuffour and plays with the assuredness of a player destined to follow in his uncle’s footsteps by someday representing a major European side.

Akinmboni has made seven appearances for DC so far this season, continuing to showcase his anticipatory skills and physical talent. He did, however, show he has maturing left to do in June’s defeat to Houston Dynamos when he was sent off for picking up two bookings after coming off the bench.

Joshua Wynder (19)

Centre-back Joshua Wynder became the most expensive export in the history of the USL Championship when he departed Louisville City for Benfica in a $1.2 million deal last summer.

The 19-year-old, who can also play at right-back, was a regular starter for the States at the World U-20 Championship last year and earned a first senior USMNT call-up for a friendly against Mexico in April 2023, although he didn’t appear in the game.

After beginning in the Portuguese side’s youth ranks, the pacy, technically gifted defender has graduated to Benfica’s B team for this season, scoring a first goal for the side in a 2-1 defeat to Leixoes earlier this month.

Christian McFarlane (17)

A slightly mischievous inclusion on this list, New York City FC left-back Christian McFarlane was born in Essex and represents England at Under-19 level.

But the gifted 17-year-old, who has made four MLS appearances so far this season, previously played for the United States under-16s side. McFarlane was born to American parents and was raised in New York from the age of three.

A fast and dynamic attack-minded full-back, McFarlane has already attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, while the fact he is on the books of a City Football Group club means a future transition to Manchester City is considered likely.

Could Poch tempt the in-demand youngster to recommit to the USMNT?