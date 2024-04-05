Real Madrid have received a €150million (£128.6million) offer from Liverpool for former Arsenal target Federico Valverde, according to reports in Spain.

Valverde has established himself as one of the best midfielders in world football during his time at Real Madrid.

Federico Valverde is a wanted man

He assisted the only goal of the game as Los Blancos beat Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final.

Valued at €100m by Transfermarkt, the Uruguayan international joined the Spanish giants from Penarol for €5m in July 2016.

The 25-year-old has made 246 appearances for Madrid, winning one Champions League, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and two Club World Cups.

Despite his importance to the club, Valverde has often found himself linked with a move away from the Bernabeu, most frequently to Liverpool.

There has also been reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester City, while Valverde admitted last November that Arsenal wanted to sign him as a teenager, saying their pursuit made him feel “like a hostage”.

He told The Players’ Tribune: “Certain people were telling me, ‘Who wouldn’t want to go play for Arsenal? You want to stay here in Uruguay? That’s crazy!’. What they were really saying under their breath was, ‘We can all make a lot of money if you go’.

“You realise that your life is not your own in football. Especially at a young age, you feel more like a hostage. Even your family becomes a hostage. Football is an escape to a better life, especially for us in South America, and the vultures know that.

“They put the pressure on you in a ‘nice’ way. ‘Damn, Fede, if you go to Arsenal, you’ll have a nice bed and a shower that stays warm for 30, 40 minutes! Who wouldn’t want that life?’.”

Liverpool ‘offer’ £129m for Federico Valverde

Liverpool remain in the picture to sign Valverde from Real Madrid – who have a £129m offer on the table from the Reds, according to Spanish outlet El Debate.

Jurgen Klopp – who is leaving this summer – is said to be a huge fan of Valverde and has ‘wanted him since he became a starter for Madrid’.

Of course, he will not be in the dugout next season but the report says that interest from the Reds ‘has persisted to this day’, with the Uruguayan a ‘dream’ signing and a ‘clear object of desire’.

Liverpool have been trying to land Valverde for several years now but the player ‘has always wanted to continue at Real Madrid and his long-term renewals say it all’.

The Reds’ desperation to land the former Penarol teenager has resulted in a €150m ‘offer’ that came via ‘international intermediaries’.

This ‘proposition still stands’ but Valverde’s ‘declaration that he is a Los Blancos fan through and through’ means Liverpool will struggle to prise him away from the Spanish capital.

