Van de Beek makes ‘tough’ Man Utd admission as he highlights one positive from horror Prem spell

Donny van de Beek has reflected on his time with Premier League giants Manchester United following his loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Netherlands international’s time at Man Utd has finally come to an end as he has joined Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old’s contract at United is due to expire in 2025 but he has probably already played his last game for them as Frankfurt have the option to sign him permanently for €14m (£12m) in the summer.

Van de Beek was unable to make a significant impact for Man Utd following his £40m move from Dutch giants Ajax in 2020.

The midfielder barely featured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Erik ten Hag as his spell at Man Utd never got going.

Speaking following his switch to the Bundesliga, Van de Beek admitted it was “tough” to not play at Man Utd.

“If you don’t play as many games as you want, it’s tough, but that’s the past now,” Van de Beek said in an interview with the media in Germany.

“I’m [with Eintracht now] now and I’m positive, which is the most important thing and then things can change. I’m looking forward now.”

Finding a positive from his time at Man Utd, he added: “I think it helps when you play with players [at United] who have achieved a lot and have experience. You see them in training every day, which helps develop you and I’ll try to bring that here as well to help the team.

“I’ve seen a lot in football now and hope to be able to pass on some of it on here. If the coach puts me on the field, I’ll of course be ready. I’m fit, I played a few friendlies in the training ground. I know that’s different, but I trained hard in Manchester.”

Speaking last month, Van de Beek admitted he “needs to start playing games very soon” as he is not “motivated by money”.

“I am bouncing to play matches again. The manager is making different choices now,” Van de Beek said.

“We have a big squad and I am not the only one knocking on the door. We’ll see in January what happens. I need to start playing games very soon – if not at Man United then at another club.

“I think I have to be ambitious. I have always been a lover of the game. I am absolutely crazy about football. I earn a good living at United, but money is not my motivation. I want to enjoy my work every day.”