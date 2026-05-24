Micky van de Ven and Roberto De Zerbi had contrasting opinions on Tottenham escaping relegation on the final day of the Premier League season.

Tottenham manager De Zerbi was parachuted in to save a woeful season. Predecessor Igor Tudor drew one and lost four of his five games, before the Italian boss replaced him and won three times and drew twice in his seven games at the back end of the season.

The fight against relegation went down to the final day, with Spurs beginning the day two points ahead of West Ham, who occupied the only remaining relegation place.

The Hammers beat Leeds 3-0, but it didn’t matter in the end, as Tottenham grabbed a 1-0 victory over Everton, through a Joao Palhinha goal – the midfielder has cropped up with some key moments this season.

After Tottenham secured their place in next season’s Premier League, captain Micky van de Ven and manager Roberto De Zerbi spoke.

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Van de Ven said: “This club has some unbelievable players. It was embarrassing to let it come to the final day but we did it and that is what is important.

“To be honest I was more emotional at the end of the final whistle, it has been a tough season for me personally as well. I played almost every game and I have suffered a lot, the emotions are really happy and we must not let it happen again.”

Van de Ven has been linked with a move away from the club, but whether or not that changes with avoiding relegation remains to be seen.

De Zerbi hails best game at Tottenham

Spurs boss De Zerbi said on Sky Sports: “I’m lucky because I have a lot of big players. You can see the game today and you can understand the big pleasure.

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“They played a fantastic game with the ball, not just to fight, but to play with the ball. Maybe they played the best game in my time [here].

“If they played the best game in my time, you can imagine the value of my players.

“Incredible game, but they deserve everything the football gave today. It’s nice because if you give your best, maybe today, maybe tomorrow, after tomorrow, next month, the football gave you back everything.”

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