Van de Ven leads City legend and Liverpool star in 10 fastest Premier League players since 20-21

Micky van de Ven notched the fastest sprint speed ever recorded in the Premier League when Tottenham beat Brentford in the Battle of the Stolen Darts Celebration last week.

Granted, there have only been official records and statistics for sprint speed in the Prem since 2020/21, but it’s still pretty impressive.

Micky was making up ground on Everton’s number 11 Jack Harrison before making a superb last-ditch tackle to deny a clear shot at goal or a simple square to DCL.

In fact, he wasn’t just making up ground — he was eating that ground up. Chomp, chomp, chomp.

For the full article, please click here.