Former Tottenham attacker Rafael van der Vaart has slammed Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya after conceding a penalty to Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.

The Gunners and Bayern played out an enthralling 2-2 draw in north London on Tuesday evening, setting up a delicious second leg at the Allianz Arena next week.

Is David Raya even a goalkeeper? – Van der Vaart

Mikel Arteta’s side raced into an early lead courtesy of a tidy Bukayo Saka finish but went into the break 2-1 down after ex-Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry equalised and Kane dispatched a penalty.

The England captain’s spot-kick was cooly finished after he took a big stutter in his run-up, which is not something he often does.

Speaking after the match, Kane revealed that he switched things up having watched Raya’s penalty heroics in the last round against FC Porto, noting that the Spaniard likes to dive early.

“I did some research on his [shoot-out] against Porto – he really gets to the corners early, so I had to change my style a little bit,” he told TNT Sports.

“It was nice to see him go early and make it easy for me.”

The fact Raya went so early left him looking rather foolish and he has been heavily critised by Spurs hero Van der Vaart, who has questioned if the Arsenal shot-stopper is “even a goalkeeper”.

“Take a look at Raya,” the Dutchman said. “Is this guy even a goalkeeper?

“Kane doesn’t even make a movement but Raya just falls to the ground already.”

There is a lot to go at here, isn’t there? The goalkeeper union will be sure to unite in their defence of Raya, noting that an outfield player has no right to criticise a goalkeeper.

Also, Raya literally saved two penalties against Porto to send Arsenal through to the last eight of the Champions League. He also has the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

There is no doubt that the Arsenal ‘keeper was left with egg on his face, though, and that is coming from a guy who has only played as a right-midfielder at amateur level.

