Virgil van Dijk insists “it was always Liverpool” as a report details ‘the critical moments’ which led to the club captain putting pen to paper on a new two-year contract.

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75m in January 2018 and has won every trophy on offer at Anfield having become one of the greatest centre-backs in Premier League history.

And after fellow club hero Mohamed Salah signed his new deal last week, Van Dijk insists he’s “so happy” to have committed his future to the club.

“I’m very happy, very proud,” Van Dijk said after Liverpool made the announcement. “There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.

“It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

It’s claimed his earnings will remain the same at £220,000 per week, though there is ‘a provision for bonuses to kick in should he continue to perform at a level that is unsurpassed by his fellow top-flight centre backs’.

The Times has revealed the details of a drawn out process after contact with the player’s representative, Neil Fewings, was first made in February 2024 by FSG president Mike Gordon in February 2024.

‘It was quickly established’ that both parties wanted to prolong their relationship but Jurgen Klopp’s departure, the appointment of Richard Hughes as sporting director, Michael Edwards’ return to become CEO of football and Arne Slot’s arrival to replace Klopp meant there was ‘a natural settling period’.

It’s claimed Van Dijk has ‘enjoyed the extra responsibility handed to him by Slot’, with the Dutchman explaining his plans for the centre-back in their first telephone conversation:

‘Slot explained to his fellow Dutchman how he wanted him to play out from the back more, passing through the lines into midfield and varying his distribution away from his trademark 60-yard pass pinged, left to right, with laser-like precision to Salah.’

‘There is a belief at the club that Slot has unlocked a new level in Van Dijk’s game’ which increased the likelihood of an agreement, though there were ‘critical moments’ during talks.