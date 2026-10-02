There is a growing threat that Liverpool will lose icon Virgil van Dijk in the summer, as a third European powerhouse has signalled their interest by flying out an emissary to watch him in action.

Van Dijk is coming to the end of his time at Liverpool. If he’s not to sign a new deal, the this is to be the 35-year-old’s final season at Anfield.

If he does depart, it seems the experienced defender will have options.

After links with AC Milan and Real Madrid, Juventus have now entered the frame for the Dutchman, having scouted him on international duty.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports an emissary from the Italian giants – one close to Luciano Spalletti – was sent to watch the Liverpool defender in his nation’s 1-1 draw with Germany of late.

Their objective was to watch both Van Dijk and Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey, both of whom they’re interested in.

Juve are reportedly keeping an eye on the fitness of Van Dijk, who’ll be a concrete option if Gleison Bremer departs, amid a suggestion he’s wanted in the Premier League.

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Three big clubs want Virgil van Dijk

There is reported interest in Van Dijk at Real, where it’s said they could follow suit from the last summer window, where they signed fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate on a free from Liverpool.

AC Milan interest has also been reported, and it’s said it has been evident for a while.

Journalist Carlo Pellegatti said: “Every now and then, people make fun of me for saying Van Dijk would join, but then they had done the same the January before Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived.

“I continue to say that Gerry Cardinale [Milan’s owner] made clear: ‘Either we get him now by paying or next year for free.’ I said that Van Dijk will arrive at Milan sooner or later.

“We’ll see if Cardinale changes his mind or not, but I can assure you it was not just a name I pulled out of thin air.”

Van Dijk recently confirmed his decision to continue playing for the Netherlands national team, and given he’s still performing at a high level, there’s no doubt he could continue at a big club.

It is unsurprising that sides the stature of those interested in him are looking to bring him on board at 35 years of age.

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