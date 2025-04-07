Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed “there is progress” in talks with the club over a new contract.

Van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the season along with Reds teammates Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid are finalising a deal to sign Alexander-Arnold while there has been no news of Salah nearing an agreement either to stay at Anfield or move elsewhere amid continued interest from Saudi Arabia.

Van Dijk promised during the international break that there would be “news” before the end of the season and provided an update on Monday.

“There is progress, yeah,” Van Dijk said.

When asked whether the “progress” will see him remaining at the club, he replied “I don’t know, we’ll see,” before reaffirming the importance of finishing the season strongly.

“I love the club, I love the fans and today they were there for us again and we wanted to reward them, but I want them to be there again on Sunday and make the stadium an amazing venue, like always, for us.”

A report earlier on Monday claimed Van Dijk ‘has rejected a renewal with Liverpool for the second time, and a European giant has already contacted him to sign him.’

It was further claimed that his ‘new destination’ will be Paris Saint-Germain.

The report adds:

‘For the second time, he has rejected the option to renew his contract with Liverpool , which has set off alarm bells at Anfield. The English club had hoped to secure the continuity of its captain, but negotiations have not progressed and Van Dijk’s future is now more uncertain than ever. ‘Given this situation, several elite clubs have begun to take note, and one of the most interested is Paris Saint-Germain. ‘The Parisian side, which continues to seek to strengthen its defense with high-quality players, has made an attractive offer to sign the center-back at zero cost. PSG sees Van Dijk as a key piece for its long-term project and is willing to make a significant financial effort to convince him to make the jump to Ligue 1.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: Scholes hits out at ‘sloppy’ star and backs ‘arrogant’ Slot’s side to ‘limp over the line’

👉 Prem star ‘wants to join Liverpool’ over Man Utd with Reds ‘willing to pay’ £51m for ex-Forest flop

👉 Carragher claims Liverpool lucky after what ‘VAR missed’ vs Fulham as PGMOL issues statement

Van Dijk had one of his worst games of the season on Sunday in the 3-2 defeat to Fulham and was at fault for the host’s third, while centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate was culpable for the equaliser.

But the Frenchman has been brilliant alongside his skipper this term and will be in the same situation as Van Dijk this time next season if Liverpool fail to make a breakthrough in talks over his contract.

Konate’s deal expires in the summer of 2026 and despite talks opening in October last year his future remains unresolved.

The Times claim the representatives of Konate, who currently earns around £80,000 per week, want the new deal to be worth closer to £200,000 per week, which would make him the highest earner at the club if Salah (£350k) and Van Dijk (£220k) leave at the end of the season.