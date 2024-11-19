Questions marks surrounded the arrival of Arne Slot at Liverpool with many wondering how the players would take to him after so much joy with Jurgen Klopp.

Well, three and a half months into his tenure at Anfield and Slot finds himself top of the Premier League, the Champions League, a fanbase who’ll believe he can end Manchester City’s quest for a fifth successive league title and a happy camp all round.

With the likes of senior players Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk still yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at the club, the former admitted he is loving life under his fellow compatriot.

In an interview in his homeland with Voetbal International, Van Dijk said: “With the new trainer Arne Slot, slightly different things are being asked. Not just from me, but also from the other players. I have a very prominent role in that, and I like that. And I think the trainer is also very happy with that.”

The Reds have lost just one game under Slot which came in front of a stunned home crowd when Nottingham Forest beat them 1-0.

Since then though, the Dutchman’s hasn’t put a foot wrong, and he may have learnt a lot of his side in defeat.

Van Dijk continued: “I am in a position where, for example, you see how the opponent is putting pressure. With one or two or three strikers. Are the opponent’s backs high or not, do they play with one or two controlling midfielders? They are different options every time.”

“I have been talking to the trainer about this since day one. We sat down with images. The development after that has only been good. I am really enjoying this.”

At 33, there’s no doubt Van Dijk still has bags of quality to bring to the Liverpool side. Should he find himself wanting a move away from Merseyside, expect to see him at one of Europe’s top clubs. His comments however, could hint to a possible career in coaching as he nears towards an age where most footballers retire.

Compared to Klopp, Slot is a much calmer figure, which reflects in the difference in their playing styles. Liverpool often sit off teams when taking the lead, rather than possess a heavy metal pressing style to the opposition, which Klopp was renown for.

On the differences between the duo, Van Dijk said: “Slot handles things in his own way and where I can help him I do so. The trainer has inherited a very good team. Slot is a very good manager.