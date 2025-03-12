Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk wasn’t talking to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Luis Campos to discuss a summer transfer, but to apologise for his comments last week.

PSG triumphed on penalties over Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday after the sides were level at 1-1 on aggregate as Ousmane Dembele’s early goal cancelled out Harvey Elliott’s dramatic strike at the Parcs des Princes.

After the game Van Dijk was spotted talking to Al-Khelaifi and Campos in the tunnel, but RMC Sport has eased Liverpool fans’ worries about a potential summer move to France, claiming the Liverpool captain was in fact offering an apology to Campos after he aimed a jibe at the PSG chief during the first leg.

The sporting director was venting his frustration at Ibrahima Konate not being punished for what he thought was a clear push on Bradley Barcola, repeating “red card or penalty” several times with increasing anger in the Parcs des Princes tunnel at half-time.

Van Dijk took issue with the PSG chief’s passionate appeal and hit back with a scathing jibe.

“It’s not Ligue 1 here, bro,” the Red skipper could be heard saying above the commotion.

It’s believed that’s what the conversation on Tuesday was in reference to, with Van Dijk keen to iron out any potential issues while also reportedly telling the PSG officials that PSG are the best team he has faced in the past three years.

Van Dijk also revealed after the game that nothing has changed regarding his future at Anfield with his contract expiring in the summer.

“I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely, I have no idea,” Van Dijk insisted.

“It is not on hold. Nothing is on hold. I keep saying the same thing. There are 10 games to go and that is my full focus.

“If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.

“At the moment, I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was asked about the contract situations of Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold after the PSG defeat.

He said: “It is creative to come up with the contract situation. That is the last thing I am thinking of. Liverpool showed themselves and hopefully they have more luck next year.”