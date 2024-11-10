Ruben Amorim will have been watching as Ruud van Nistelrooy’s spell as Manchester United interim manager ended with a comfortable victory over Leicester City.

The start to Manchester United’s Premier League match at home to the Foxes teased us with a repeat of their 5-2 corker in the Carabao Cup but it was far less chaotic and a lot more assured from Van Nistelrooy’s side on the Dutchman’s final match as interim boss before Sporting Lisbon’s Amorim starts his new job.

Van Nistelrooy learned from some of Erik ten Hag’s mistakes and gave Amorim a few pointers in the process in Sunday’s fantastic win.

Player of the match Bruno Fernandes shone and gave United a deserved lead with a beautiful strike early on and continued to inspire his teammates throughout.

United got through a spell of saying to themselves, ‘We are 1-0 up and playing well, what now?’ by doubling their lead through a Victor Kristiansen own goal that Fernandes celebrated like it was his. He might have thought it was his. He got contact on the ball but Kristiansen put the ball past his fellow Dane Mads Hermansen. A painful one for Noussair Mazraoui owners on Fantasy Football after the Moroccan’s teasing cross was not converted by his captain.

During that unconvincing spell between the first and second goals, the Red Devils should have conceded when the impressive Facundo Buonanotte chipped pass put through Wilfred Ndidi. The Nigerian’s effort was rubbish and failed to test Andre Onana, who would have been disappointed by Diogo Dalot’s dormant defending.

After a blistering start by Manchester United, they dropped off after the opening goal and again after doubling their advantage. They should be toying with Leicester and have them chasing shadows but instead allowed them to have more of the ball, not that they were doing anything meaningful with it.

There were some impressive pressing moments from Van Nistelrooy’s men. In that respect, Amad Diallo was leading by example and was doing more than any of his team-mates to prove to Ruben Amorim that he is a player he can count on. He was constantly overlooked by Erik ten Hag when fit and available and we are not sure why. There was not favouritism to his signing and former Ajax favourite Antony, because he was out of the team as well. At least that omission was justified.

Ten Hag gave him minutes at the start of the season and was clearly not that impressed. For that, we can’t be too harsh. But his persistence with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford, players with bigger reputations and salaries, was the wrong way to go. Garnacho has struggled after a superb end to 2023/24 and Rashford’s form has remained subpar, yet they were consistently playing in the weeks leading to Ten Hag’s dismissal.

Rashford clearly has great ability but against Leicester, we did not see it. We did with Garnacho, at least, banging one into the top corner from outside the box to make it 3-0.

Van Nistelrooy learned from Ten Hag’s error in overlooking Amad, which helped his attempts to prove his managerial credentials and his worth to incoming head coach Amorim.

Three wins and a draw from his matches as interim are a very nice parting gift if he isn’t in the 39-year-old’s plans. He probably should be, but it could become overkill on the training ground with Amorim bringing his Sporting coaching staff with him. We will simply have to wait and see what happens with Van Nistelrooy, but the club legend has made it clear he wants to stay.

Another player Van Nistelrooy has flying is Casemiro, who is doing everything to show he is not finished. Ten Hag truly might have been the problem, which is very, very funny to even consider. He was arguably the best player on the pitch having done pretty much everything to a tee. The heavily-criticised midfielder kept things simple throughout and should be higher in the pecking order than summer signing Manuel Ugarte when Amorim comes in.

His simplistic nature epitomised United on a day where they did not allow Leicester to threaten them again after one or two scares at 1-0 up. Their blistering start was not maintained but after an up and down first half, they were in absolute control in the second 45. Pressing efficiently after losing possession, creating chances and actually showing they have a game plan and some identity, which is a word we frequently used in a different light during Ten Hag’s tenure.

While Casemiro kept it simple, Fernandes did the opposite, but to an equally high standard.

Clearly, Van Nistelrooy has seen a lot of the same things all of us have. United look better off the ball, more confident on it, he is playing the right players, and Fernandes is the main man once again. There could be an argument that he downed tools but he has not been the same player since Solskjaer was sacked.

The Portuguese was outstanding, scoring the opening goal in sublime fashion from a lovely Amad backheel assist, coming close to securing a brace and assisting Garnacho’s beauty.

Bruno’s best football came under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer when he was given the freedom to express himself and Van Nistelrooy has reverted to that tactic to great effect. I still don’t know where he fits in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, but he is someone who has to start and be United’s leader.

Great stuff all around, really. Identity and decent football at Old Trafford resulted in three succulent points for United and an unusual comfortable trip home for their supporters. And things are only going to get more exciting when Amorim arrives for his first day on Monday morning.