Maybe Ruud van Nistelrooy shouldn't be at the wheel

Ruud van Nistelrooy will leave Manchester United following Ruben Amorim’s arrival as head coach.

Van Nistelrooy returned to Old Trafford in the summer to work as assistant to Erik ten Hag, and was promoted to take interim charge of the team following his compatriot’s sacking at the end of October.

Two wins over Leicester, victory over PAOK in the Europa League and a draw with Chelsea ensured an unbeaten four-match stint in charge of the Red Devils for Van Nistelrooy.

Amorim was named Ten Hag’s permanent successor on November 1 and will take charge of his first Premier League game against Ipswich after the international break on November 24.

The Portuguese coach said on Sunday he planned to hold talks with Van Nistelrooy regarding his United future on Monday.

Asked by The Athletic about Van Nistelrooy’s role, the new United head coach said: “About a legend of the club. He did a great job. I have to talk with him tomorrow (Monday). Then I will explain everything. I am very clear and I will tell you like it is. Let’s wait until tomorrow.”

It’s not yet clear who will be on Amorim’s coaching staff but The Athletic have confirmed that Van Nistelrooy will not be part of it.

The Dutchman said ahead of United’s 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday that he was “proud” of what he’s achieved in a short period in charge.

“It was a special period, it is still. I call it an important period because it was important to get through the four games as well as we could. I think we’ve done very well so far,” Van Nistelrooy told reporters.

“The players reacted really well in the games. The focus now is to show that on Sunday.

“I don’t know if it will be very emotional. I’m pragmatic as well, although I’m very proud to be able to fulfil this.”

Van Nistelrooy added that Amorim’s arrival hadn’t changed his mind, he wanted to stay on at Manchester United.

“The appetite to build further within this club is stronger than that (being my own man),” Van Nistelrooy added.

“I made a deliberate decision to step into this role for two seasons and take it from there. Four games haven’t changed that sentiment.

“That’s why I said from the beginning that’s what my intentions were after my interim job.”