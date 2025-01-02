Van Nistelrooy has won one of his opening six matches for Leicester.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will reportedly use his Manchester United ‘network’ to improve his Leicester City squad, even if the two clubs could be involved in a relegation battle together.

Van Nistelrooy was recently appointed as the head coach of Leicester, having previously managed in his native Netherlands where he was in charge of PSV Eindhoven for one season.

More recently, Van Nistelrooy returned to Man United in the summer to join as part of former boss Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff and as everybody had foreseen, the club’s former striker ended up taking charge on an interim basis once INEOS had enough of Ten Hag.

Van Nistelrooy made a positive impression in the dugout, reportedly sharing a good relationship within the dressing room, while boasting a near-perfect record, winning three games and drawing one.

His time at Leicester had started off well, beating West Ham 3-1 in his opening match in charge, but a draw against Brentford was followed with four successive hammerings, though expected considering the options he has at his disposal.

Thriving in the Premier League following promotion from the Championship is more difficult than ever, with all three promoted clubs currently in the bottom three, while all three promoted clubs last season were relegated.

Van Nistelrooy’s appointment at Leicester had sparked rumours of a number of United players following him, to which the Dutchman has been open to.

United are limited with a sell-to-buy method of business as they tread a fine line in regards to financial fair play and the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

When asked whether he would be interested in using his contacts at United, Van Nistelrooy said: “I’m looking at my network.

“Of course, having played in a couple of countries and more clubs, I’m using my network in opportunities to strengthen the squad and we are looking at all possibilities to help this team reach their targets. So yes, we are looking everywhere.”

Van Nistelrooy’s words could offer a Premier League lifeline to certain United players, such as the likes of Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen who are out of contract at the end of the season.

The duo are well off the pace of taking the Red Devils back to where they want to be, which is far cry at this moment in time, but would certainly be able to play a helping hand to Leicester in their battle for survival. Extensive Premier League experience for the Foxes would also be priceless.

Then again, United may not feel comfortable doing business with a direct rival considering they are just seven points above the relegation zone.

It would make more sense to send youth players such as Dan Gore, Toby Collyer and Harry Amass out on loan, all of whom are knocking on the first team door having been involved to some degree over the last year.

Opportunities for the trio have been few and far between however, with the environment at Old Trafford far from ideal to bring youngsters into the picture.

Gore was sent out on loan to Port Vale last January, making just one appearance. He has been riddled with bad luck over the last six months where injuries have hampered his development.

Gore had played alongside Kobbie Mainoo at youth level and were both neck and neck to cement their place in the first team at one point.

Mainoo has enjoyed a rapid rise within the last year, though unfortunately things couldn’t have worked out any more different for his former midfield partner.

The King Power has been a happy place for youngsters recently with the likes of Facundo Buonanotte and Bilal El Khannouss shining in what has otherwise been a miserable half-season back in the Premier League.

There is no reason why a number of United academy graduates couldn’t follow in their footsteps and learn a thing or two from the likes of Jamie Vardy.

Van Nistelrooy’s first coaching experience came with Jong PSV, the Dutch club’s under 23’s side, making him an ideal fit to understand the importance of youth development, while keeping them level headed.