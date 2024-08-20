Tottenham ‘ready to offer’ £26m for defender as ex-player rules out Premier League title challenge

Premier League club Tottenham are ‘ready to offer’ around £26million for AS Monaco right-back Vanderson, according to reports.

Vanderson signed a four-year contract extension in February but has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham this summer.

The 23-year-old assisted the only goal of the game as Monaco beat newly promoted Saint-Etienne in their Ligue 1 opener.

He joined the French side from Gremio for a reported 11 million euros in January 2022 and has played 85 times for them, scoring six and providing 10 assists.

Monaco reportedly want around 40 million euros for Vanderson and Tottenham appear to be reluctant to pay that fee.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365

👉 Dyche sacked, Wolves relegated and more kneejerk reactions from the opening Premier League weekend

👉 F36Skive: 1990s Premier League shirt sponsors – no Sharp, Candy, JVC…

Despite Vanderson’s quality, Spurs’ interest is surprising given Pedro Porro’s presence at the club, though they are in the market for a new right-back following Emerson Royal’s move to AC Milan.

Ange Postecoglou does also have Djed Spence at his disposal, however, the 24-year-old’s future in north London is uncertain and has been since the day he joined the club, to be honest.

Tottenham ‘ready’ offer for right-back but club want ‘substantial’ money

With that in mind, reports from France claim that Spurs are ‘ready to offer’ for Vanderson.

Monaco recently signed Dutch defender Jordan Teze from PSV Eindhoven but it is believed he is not a replacement for the two-cap Brazilian international.

This does not mean he is unavailable this summer, with the Ligue 1 side willing to sell for the right price.

Spurs have not met their £34m valuation but are preparing an offer worth £25.6m, it is claimed.

This is expected to be rejected as Monaco seek ‘substantial’ money and it is unclear if the Londoners are willing to bid any higher for a player in a position they do not need to spend big money on.

‘Every season, it is always the same thing – they always come up short’

Meanwhile, William Gallas insists Spurs are unlikely to finish higher than fourth in the Premier League this season.

Postecoglou’s side kicked off their 2024/25 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Monday night, taking the lead through Pedro Porro before Jamie Vardy’s second-half equaliser.

Interestingly, former Spurs defender Gallas has claimed that he doesn’t want to burst the club’s bubble when saying they won’t challenge for the Premier League title this season, as if fans expect that to happen.

Of course, Postecoglou wants to win every competition his side is in, but a title challenge feels very unrealistic.

Nevertheless, Gallas said: “I don’t want to burst the Tottenham fans’ bubble, but I’m not convinced that it will be a great season for the club. I don’t expect Tottenham to challenge for the Premier League title.

“Every season, it is always the same thing – they always come up short.

“I’m looking at the squad, and, yes, I like the signing of [Dominic] Solanke. They have signed a couple of talented young players, but other than that, it is the same team as last season.

“I haven’t seen anything that makes me think this is a Tottenham team that is ready to fight for the title. Maybe they can finish fourth. Maybe they will finish fifth again.

“I think Tottenham’s season will be determined by how Ange Postecoglou wants to play and how well the squad deals with the rigors of playing every Thursday and Sunday with the Europa League.”

👉 More: Tottenham news | Premier League five-year net spend | 20 best players available on a free transfer