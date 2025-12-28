‘Very decent chance’ Richarlison leaves Tottenham in January as ‘purple patch’ disappeared

Richarlison could be on his way out at Tottenham

Tottenham insider John Wenham feels Richarlison could leave the club very soon, with no talk over an extension and his “purple patch” having faded.

Spurs have hauled themselves from 15th to 11th in the Premier League with victory over Crystal Palace. They broke a two-match losing streak – against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool – to begin to climb back up the table.

The only goal of the game was scored by Archie Gray. Striker Richarlison had the ball in the net twice, but was offside once and looked close for the other goal, though Lucas Bergvall was adjudged to be offside earlier in the move anyway.

That neither goal counted means, in the league, the striker has scored twice in the last six games, below what a big-six striker would expect of themselves.

Tottenham insider Wenham feels that lack of consistency is one of the reasons he might be shown the door soon.

He told Tottenham News: “The thing is against Forest last week, he offered nothing, we don’t see that Richarlison enough [the one against Liverpool], if we did he would be at Real Madrid or something.

“The way he can wind up players of the quality of [Virgil] van Dijk, Alisson and others, who have seen it all in their career, he causes massive problems.

“If he could do it every week, he would be at Madrid, but he was basically unplayable for that sort of 15 minutes.

“The start of the season, he had a purple patch, outstanding against PSG in the Super Cup, we then play Burnley in the league and he scores two, including that fantastic acrobatic scissor kick, then he can go nine games without a goal, or have a mysterious injury.

“I still think there is a very decent chance he leaves Tottenham in January, I know he has 18 months left on his contract, there was serious interest in the summer, I expect MLS clubs to come back in for him.

“There is no sort of talk of an extension at Tottenham, so, I could still see Richarlison moving in the near future.”

MLS club Orlando City were said to have been eyeing Richarlison in the summer, wanting to sign him to a long-term contract and see him become a leading figure for them prior to the 2026 World Cup.

Whether they’d now want to sign the Brazilian remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Frank happy with ‘very important’ win as Tottenham ‘desire’ beat Crystal Palace ‘detail’