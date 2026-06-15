Winger reacts to Liverpool ‘enquiry’ by deciding to join Newcastle – ‘deal about to be finalised’

Liverpool have made a move to bring Victor Munoz to Anfield, according to a report, which has revealed that the Osasuna winger is on his way to Newcastle United.

With Mohamed Salah leaving Anfield this summer, Liverpool are on the hunt for a right-winger.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande is Liverpool’s top target, but the Premier League club have not put their eggs in one basket.

According to AS, Osasuna winger Victor Munoz is also a player that Liverpool would like to sign in the summer transfer window.

The former Real Madrid prospect can play as a left-winger as well as a right-winger.

The 22-year-old scored seven goals and gave five assists in 36 appearances for Osasuna last season, earning a place in the Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup finals.

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The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has reported that Manchester United, too, have enquired about Munoz.

However, the former Madrid prospect has decided that playing for Newcastle would be best for his career.

Barcelona, too, have been keen on a deal, but Munoz has picked Newcastle instead.

Victor Munoz picks Newcastle over Liverpool, Man Utd and Newcastle

The report has claimed: ‘If there was one thing the World Cup player was clear about, it was his desire for consistent playing time at his next club, something he seems to have found at Newcastle.

‘This was his sole concern once Real Madrid decided to let his agent, Juanma Lopez, and the player himself decide his destination.

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‘Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as some Premier League teams, enquired about him, but the idea of ​​joining the club from the north of England has always been his strongest suit.

‘Barcelona was another team that explored the possibility of signing him.

‘In fact, they were the first to enquire about his situation, but if there was one thing the player and his agent were clear about, it was that they had no intention of entering into a conflict with Real Madrid, the club that trusted him to develop and showcase his talent on his path to the elite level, something that has been key to his breakout season at Osasuna.’

According to AS, Real Madrid will benefit from the deal for Munoz.

The Spanish and European giants have ‘managed to retain a buy-back option for one season in the three-way deal that is about to be finalised between Osasuna, Newcastle and Victor Munoz’, according to the report.

Madrid sold Munoz to Osasuna for €5m (£4.3m) and will ‘collect another €15m (£13m)’ through the 50 per cent sell-on clause in his contract, once Newcastle officially complete the signing of the winger.

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