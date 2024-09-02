Victor Osimhen set to join Galatasaray on loan as Romano reveals Chelsea, Liverpool boost

Victor Osimhen has agreed to join Galatasaray on loan from Napoli for the season and is asking his parent club to amend his contract to ease a move either in January or the summer.

The Nigerian is set to undergo a medical with the Turkish champions ahead of the season-long loan which doesn’t include an option or obligation to buy.

As reported by The Athletic, ‘the terms include a break clause in January, which would ensure that Galatasaray receive a fee in return for letting Osimhen depart’.

‘Galatasaray vice president Ibrahim Hatipoglu and director of football Cenk Ergun are still in Italy working to finalise talks, with a plan in place to fly the forward to Istanbul by private jet imminently and complete the proposed switch.’

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were both in talks over a move for Osimhen during the summer, but even after Napoli supposedly reduced their €130m asking price to ease a deal, the clubs were still put off by the striker’s salary demands.

A report on Monday also claimed Liverpool ‘tried’ to sign Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

The report says Liverpool made a ‘blitz’ to sign Osimhen, but their interest ‘faded’ due to ‘salary issues’ with the Nigeria international asking for too much money.

The report also confirmed that that was also the case with Chelsea as Osimhen’s ‘salary did not match the new salary cap and a halfway agreement was not found’.

And while that will likely remain an issue for Chelsea and Liverpool either in January or next summer should they still be interested in Osimhen, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the 25-year-old is attempting to get Napoli to agree to officially reduce his release clause to increase his chances of a permanent move.

He wrote on X: ‘Victor Osimhen has accepted to join Galatasaray on loan. Understand Osimhen’s now asking for release clause at Napoli to become €75m instead of €130m… …also wants a break clause for January in case top clubs approach him over move. Final points being discussed.’

Osimhen was also the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, whose transfer window closes on Monday.

