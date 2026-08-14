Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen is reportedly ‘very keen’ on joining Arsenal, who have ‘held talks’ over signing the striker this summer.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made four signings, having landed Bruno Guimaraes, Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis.

Therefore, the Gunners are heading into the 2026/27 campaign with an improved squad, but they still have more business to do.

It has been widely reported that they could yet sign a striker, winger and/or centre-back, while they are also working on exits to raise funds.

This week, it has been reported that Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri are attracting interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, who have reportedly made an offer.

Now, The Telegraph are reporting that during negotiations between the two clubs, Arsenal have ‘held talks’ over signing Osimhen.

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It is noted that Osimhen’s ‘availability has been raised’, though the report stops short of saying that the striker has been directly ‘offered’ to Arsenal.

Regardless, Arsenal have ‘discussed’ signing Osimhen, who is a long-term target.

It is also claimed that Osimhen has been ‘below’ Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez in Arsenal’s thinking. Still, there has been some ‘consideration’ of turning to the Galatasaray star becuase a deal for the ex-Man City star is proving incredibly difficult.

Victor Osimhen reaches decision on joining Arsenal

Osimhen has been sporadically linked with a move to the Premier League for the past few years, and the 27-year-old is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

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But for whatever reason, Arsenal and other Premier League clubs are yet to go all-in on signing Osimhen, but a report from transfer insider IndyKaila claims he wants to join the Gunners.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Victor Osimhen very keen on move to @Arsenal.

‘The player current contract is reportedly to be £308k a week.’

Osimhen would be a great signing for Arsenal, but the signing of a new winger is a more pressing priority for Mikel Arteta’s side after missing out on Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been mooted as an alternative, and Arsenal legend Lee Dixon thinks his former club should sign him in a swap deal.

Dixon explained: “Would I swap them (Myles Lewis Skelly and Marcus Rashford)? You know what, I probably would. And that’s nothing against Myles Lewis-Skelly; it’s about giving him the freedom to go and expand his game elsewhere.

“With Marcus Rashford, he’s a player who needs an arm around his shoulder, and Arteta would be great for him. Give him that love, give him the freedom to play on that left side, and yeah, I’d like to see him in an Arsenal shirt.

“I have my reservations about whether he’s consistently a top-class player, but based on what Arsenal have in the squad now, he’d be a good addition.”

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