Victor Osimhen snubs Arsenal, Manchester City as he names ‘best team in the world right now’

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has snubbed Arsenal and Manchester City as he has named the “best team in the world right now”.

Arsenal and Man City should be considered among the best clubs in the world following their superb starts to the 2026/27 campaign, on the pitch at least.

Barring a points deduction, Man City and Arsenal look to be the main contenders to win the Premier League this season, and they could also go far in the Champions League.

Arsenal lost in the Champions League final to PSG last season, with Luis Enrique’s side widely considered to be the best team around after winning the Champions League in back-to-back years.

“The best in the world right now…”

However, Osimhen explained why he thinks Barcelona are the “best in the world” before his Galatasaray side lost 4-1 to Hansi Flick’s team on Tuesday night.

“I know that Barcelona is one of the best teams in history… and the best in the world right now,” Osimhen told Spanish outlet Sport.

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“If you play against a team with players of such quality, you must play both with emotion and seriousness, and press in the attacking zones.

“The match against Barcelona will be difficult. But, to be honest, just like my teammates, I am also very excited about this encounter.

“We are ready; whatever the result of the match, we will face it with our heads held high. Playing against Barcelona at Rams Park will be spectacular.”

Barcelona have now won their first ten matches in all competitions this season, but Flick has pleaded for caution with his side.

“Football can change very fast,” Flick said post-match when asked if Barcelona are unstoppable.

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“We are proud about this situation. We are happy and we have not just the confidence, but also the conviction in our style, how we want to play.

“But our ambitions are more; we want to win titles. We can win nothing now. In May, June you win the big titles. We are working every day for that.”

He added: “When I see the quality in the training, which is what counts, I am not surprised.

“I know the team. I am 100% convinced about my team; how they can play. It’s amazing to see how we control the game. It’s the Champions League and it was a top performance from us.

“I appreciated a lot what I saw in the first half as well. Decision-making in the final third and transitions were not the best, but we know [Galatasaray] are very good, especially in this atmosphere.

“We adapt in the half time a little and the second half was great. The performance was unbelievable.”

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