Man Utd: Vidal slams ‘complicated bald men’ in bizarre criticism of Ten Hag’s Ronaldo treatment

Cristiano Ronaldo and Arturo Vidal during a match with Erik ten Hag in a circle.

Former Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal insulted all bald men in his brutal assessment of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s fair to say Ronaldo caused Ten Hag a few problems during the Dutchman’s first few months in charge of the Premier League club.

After falling out of favour at Old Trafford, the Portuguese striker decided to slam the club from top to bottom in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo admitted that he does not respect Ten Hag, telling Morgan: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

The Portuguese superstar claimed the club and Ten Hag showed a “lack of sympathy” for him when his baby daughter fell ill and was hospitalised in July, which is why he reported late for pre-season duty.

His delayed arrival saw him start the 2022/23 season on the bench. Ronaldo ended up starting a grand total of four Premier League games before the World Cup break.

The 38-year-old’s final game for United came in the 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa when he captained the side on November 6.

A lot has been said about Ronaldo’s downfall at Old Trafford and whether or not he was actually being forced out of the club – as he claimed to Morgan – or simply could not get a move away because no top European club would take him.

And ex-Chile international Vidal has re-opened the can of worms.

During a stream on Twitch, he was asked about Ronaldo’s departure from the Red Devils and Ten Hag’s role in it all.

“That coach came in badly,” Vidal reportedly said (via Sportskeeda). “How are you going to take out Cristiano Ronaldo?

“That’s how these guys are. He was the top scorer and he takes him out. These bald guys are very complicated.”

If you are a bald man, we apologise for any stress caused by Vidal’s disgusting comments.

Ronaldo recently discussed retirement, actually. He insisted that he will keep going until his legs tell him to stop.

“They say Ronaldo is finished… But it’s not true,” he said last week. “I’ll keep playing until my legs say: Cristiano, I’m finished.

“I still have a lot. I still like football and scoring goals. I still like to win. They say I’m finished, but I keep showing that it’s not true.”

