‘Arsenal would definitely’ sell £64m star – pundit

Chris Waddle believes that Arsenal will sell Viktor Gyokeres if they get a good offer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star has not been impressed with Gyokeres.

The Sweden international striker joined Arsenal from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025 and is under contract at the north London club until 2030.

The 28-year-old striker has scored 21 goals and given three assists in 60 matches in all competitions for Arsenal so far in his career.

Gyokeres helped Arsenal win the Premier League title and reach the final of the Champions League last season, but Waddle believes that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta would still sell him if they get a good offer.

Arsenal tipped to sell Viktor Gyokeres

Waddle told Betpack: “I thought Viktor Gyokeres was a surprising buy. I know his goal record at Sporting was fantastic, but let’s be honest, there are three main teams in Portugal and normally the top scorer comes out of one of those three.

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“It suited him playing at Sporting, they dominated most matches and his goal record was unbelievable, let’s be honest.

“But when I watched him at Coventry, I thought he was alright, but I was never saying he was a top Premier League footballer.

“People say he puts a shift in, but I just think the Premier League doesn’t fully suit him.

“Maybe in Portugal it was different with the way they play, and being in a team that dominated every game suited him.

“I’m not saying Arsenal don’t dominate, but he just doesn’t seem to click.

“Whether it’s the English style of play or whatever it is about the Premier League, a lot of players who go abroad do really well, but when they come to this league they find it really hard.

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“Whether it’s a confidence thing, he knows English football because he was at Coventry, so it’s not like he’s new to it.

“I think if somebody put a decent offer in for him, Arsenal would definitely look at it.

“But Everton or Newcastle? I’m not sure convinced him in the Premier League in general.”

Warning for Bruno Guimaraes

Waddle has also given his verdict on Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who joined Arsenal from Newcastle United in the summer of 2026.

Waddle said: “I think Bruno Guimaraes will do well to keep his shirt in the team. Arsenal have a very high level.

“He’s a good player. Obviously we know how he plays, he carries the ball, brings good energy, and gets around the park.

“But at Newcastle he was the main man in a way, and he had a lot of confidence and belief.

“He’s not guaranteed a starting spot at Arsenal, so that’ll be a little bit difficult for him to accept.

“I’m sure if he gets in and plays the way he can, he’ll keep his place.

“But I thought it was a surprising move for Arsenal to bring him in.

“I think he’s a good player, but I wouldn’t put him up there as a must buy.

“I think Newcastle fans liked him and he did a job for them, you can’t say he didn’t.

“But he’ll do well to keep a permanent starting shirt at Arsenal. To be the first name picked in midfield alongside Declan Rice and in there with Martin Odegaard, he’s going to have to play exceptionally well.”

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