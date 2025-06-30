According to reports, it is a ‘matter of time’ before Viktor Gyokeres secures a transfer, while Arsenal and Manchester United have learned his ‘total cost’.

Gyokeres hoped that his summer exit would be seamless, as it’s consistently been reported that he had a gentleman’s agreement over a transfer with Sporting Lisbon.

This would have enabled Gyokeres to leave for a below release clause fee, but Sporting Lisbon have gone back on this arrangement as they look to maximise their income from the 2025 top scorer in Europe contender.

The 27-year-old has 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting Lisbon over the past two seasons and he is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Gyokeres has several options, but reports have indicated that Man Utd and Arsenal are most interested in signing him this summer.

READ: Manchester United must abandon Mbeumo move and end ‘vicious cycle’



On Sunday, Sporting president Frederico Varandas blamed Arsenal and Man Utd for missing out on a cut-price deal for Gyokeres.

Varandas claimed: “If you ask me today, there is a strong possibility that Viktor will leave. We have been keeping an eye on the market, I saw a player like Zubimendi, who is six months younger than Viktor, go to Arsenal for €65 million (£55m).

“I saw two players being sold in the Premier League – Matheus Cunha and [Bryan] Mbeumo – forwards who do not have the quality of Viktor, in my opinion, were sold for around €70m.

“We are talking about players who are 26 years old. So, given the demands we are making in relation to Viktor ‘s value, I believe he could leave, unless he has the worst agent in the world. Which I find hard to believe.

“I won’t say what the price we asked for. It was communicated to the agent. But I can guarantee that Viktor will not leave for €60+€10 million.”

MUST-READ TRANSFER FEATURES ON F365…

👉 Liverpool lead biggest transfer summer spenders as Kerkez takes them near £200m

👉 Every Premier League transfer and release confirmed in the summer of 2025

👉 Gyokeres should learn from ten times a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ was broken over a transfer

Still, a report from Caught Offside claims it is only a ‘matter of time before Gyokeres leaves Sporting Lisbon’, while he’s ‘mostly been a top target for Arsenal and Man Utd’ this summer.

The two Premier League giants face competition from rivals, with Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG also ‘keeping informed’ on his situation.

Sporting Lisbon are refusing to ‘back down on their asking price’, with the report revealing the potential ‘total cost’ of a deal.