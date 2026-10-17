Viktor Gyokeres ‘ready to quit’ Arsenal in January for two reasons – transfer will happen on one condition

According to reports, Viktor Gyokeres is ‘ready to quit’ Arsenal for two reasons, and the Gunners will sanction his exit on one condition.

Arsenal invested around £64m to sign Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon during the 2025 summer transfer window.

28-year-old Gyokeres scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting Lisbon and was recruited to fix Arsenal’s striker department, though he has failed to live up to expectations.

Gyokeres scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, but he struggled against stronger opposition and has been behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order this term.

Havertz has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers, while Gyokeres has failed to take his chances when he has been in the team.

READ: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds



Now, Gyokeres is being heavily linked with an exit from Arsenal ahead of the winter transfer window, and our colleagues at TEAMtalk have shed light on his stance on leaving.

The report claims Gyokeres ‘wants’ to leave Arsenal ‘in January’, with it noted that the experienced striker is ‘ready to quit’ for two reasons.

The report explains:

‘That move [for Julian Alvarez] did not materialise, but the length of Arsenal’s pursuit of Alvarez raised questions over how firmly Gyokeres featured in the club’s long-term plans. As TEAMtalk has revealed, Arsenal remain hugely keen on Alvarez, and that ongoing interest represents a significant problem for Gyokeres. ‘The striker is yet to start a Premier League game this season, with sources familiar with the situation confirming that his lack of opportunities is the main reason he is now looking towards the exit door.’

READ MORE: Man Utd, Arsenal reach verdicts on signing Maxi Araujo from Sporting CP amid £55m bid rumour



Arsenal to sanction Viktor Gyokeres’ exit on one condition

Regarding Arsenal’s stance on offloading Gyokeres, it is claimed that they ‘could be prepared to consider allowing him to leave as they continue pushing ahead with plans to bring in another forward’ and ‘a January separation could suit both parties’.

Despite this, ex-Arsenal player Jeremie Aliadiere has leapt to Gyokeres’ defence.

Aliadiere told Betway: ”It’s tough because you think to be successful, you need a striker to go and get you 30 goals, but Arsenal proved last season that that’s not the case. Havertz has started the season well for me, and I just think Arsenal’s style of play – getting the ball out wide and utilising the wingers might not suit that type of striker that fans are calling for.

“It was great to see Gyokeres back at the weekend, and he scored some important goals last year and probably didn’t get the credit he deserved.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal react to huge Julian Alvarez transfer news after claims of overtaking Barcelona

