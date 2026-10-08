Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly made the ‘clear’ decision to remain at the club, while there is an update on Kai Havertz’s injury.

The Gunners paid around £64m to sign Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon during last year’s summer transfer window.

Gyokeres earned the move after scoring 97 goals in only 102 appearances for Sporting Lisbon, and he was recruited as an apparent fix for Arsenal’s striker department.

However, the move to Arsenal was a huge step up, and he often struggled against stronger opposition in his debut season, though he did score 20 goals in all competitions.

And at the start of this season, Gyokeres has been behind Havertz in the pecking order, with the Swedish international struggling to take his chances while his teammate has shone in several matches.

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This has fuelled reports linking Gyokeres with an exit from Arsenal in January or next summer, but a report from Football Insider claims he has now made a ‘clear decision on whether to leave.

Gyokeres is said to have made it clear that he ‘will not push’ for a move away and wants to ‘prove’ himself at Arsenal.

Acting as a source for the outlet, ex-Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown said: “If you look at things from the player’s point of view, it’s got to be a frustrating situation.

“Things haven’t worked out for him, he’s not the best fit for the style of play, but I also don’t think he’s going to give up that quickly and just look for a way out.

“He’ll be determined to prove people wrong, prove he can play in this style, and prove he can still be a top-class striker in the Premier League.

“As far as bad spells for strikers go, I’ve seen far worse than Viktor Gyokeres, so he will feel he can still make a success of his Arsenal career and he will want to do that.

“I expect he has made that clear to Arsenal, that he doesn’t want to look for a move away, he wants to play a part in the success they’re having.”

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Kai Havertz injury update revealed

With Havertz picking up an injury on international duty, Gyokeres may start for Arsenal against Leeds United this weekend after scoring four goals in four games for Sweden in recent weeks.

Now, though, Gunners insider Hands of Arsenal has revealed that Havertz’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

They said on X: ‘Arsenal Update.

‘- I am told there is relief around the nature of Kai havertz injury and initial fears of a long term injury have been alleviated.

‘- William Saliba is progressing very well but both club and player are cautious to put any timelines on a return due to the nature of the injury.’

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