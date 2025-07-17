Viktor Gyokeres sent clear message as Arsenal transfer looms – ‘No one is above the club’s interests’

Sporting Lisbon fans have made their feelings clear on Viktor Gyokeres, with the striker closing in on a move to Arsenal after a transfer saga that has caused friction on all sides.

The forward did not report for pre-season training last week, and Sporting president Frederico Varandas has since threatened disciplinary action.

Gyokeres’ stance has been consistent throughout the summer. He has made it known that the Premier League is his preferred destination, and Arsenal have remained at the front of the queue despite interest elsewhere.

Negotiations dragged on for weeks, but a deal has now been agreed in principle, with Arsenal set to pay £55 million up front plus £7.4 million in add-ons.

Gyokeres has agreed on a five-year contract and is expected to join up with Mikel Arteta’s squad this month, once the final details are complete.

Before that, fans had their say. Sporting faced Celtic in their opening pre-season friendly on Wednesday, and while Gyokeres played no part, the atmosphere around his absence was hard to ignore.

Two banners were revealed by the crowd, with the first reading: “I don’t cry for those who leave, I’m happy for those who stay.”

Another, displayed in the second half, read: “No one is above the club’s interests, no matter who they are.” That same banner also included the phrase “Focused on the Tri” – a nod to Sporting’s pursuit of a third straight title.

The match ended in a 2-0 defeat for Sporting, but it was the banners that caught most of the attention. Supporters made their message clear with no mention of Gyokeres by name, but little doubt about the target.

Varandas delivered an equally direct message to the wantaway forward last weekend.

“If the geniuses who are devising this strategy think that this puts pressure on me to make it easier for him to leave, not only are they completely wrong, but they are also making it more complicated for the player to leave,” he told Portuguese outlet Agencia Lusa.

“No one is above the interests of the club. Whoever they are.”

Gyokeres has been central to Sporting’s recent success. Since arriving from Coventry in 2023, he has scored 97 goals in 102 games and helped the club win back-to-back league titles as well as the Portuguese Cup.

His form has made him one of the most prolific forwards in Europe over the past two seasons, and Arsenal have long viewed him as a solution to their centre-forward issues.

But his push to leave has not gone unnoticed, and his relationship with the club appears beyond repair. Arsenal, for their part, would love to complete the move before flying to Asia at the end of the week.