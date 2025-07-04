Ex-Villa striker tells Watkins ‘go to a Champions League club’ rather than ‘backwards’ move to Man Utd

Ollie Watkins has been warned that joining Man Utd would be ‘a move backwards’ according to one pundit, who said ‘I don’t get why he’d go there’.

Man Utd’s search for a new striker has taken another twist, with Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins emerging as a possible target following the collapse of their Viktor Gyokeres pursuit, according to The Mirror.

The Reds had been pushing to land the Sporting striker this summer, but Arsenal are now firm favourites after making a breakthrough in talks, leaving Utd to look elsewhere.

Watkins, 29, is seen as a ready-made option to lead the line under new manager Ruben Amorim, and it’s understood that early contact has been made with Villa over a potential deal.

Amorim values Watkins’ work rate and goal return, but United are reluctant to meet Villa’s £60 million valuation.

There was once talk of Marcus Rashford being offered in part exchange after his loan spell in Birmingham last season. But Villa declined the offer and passed on the chance to sign the England international permanently for £40m.

Recent reports suggest that Watkins is thought to be open to a new challenge after becoming unsettled during the second half of the campaign, amid growing competition for places following Rashford’s loan arrival.

But any hope of Utd capitalising on that disappointment may be short-lived.

One major sticking point is Utd’s failure to qualify for European competition next season following their Europa League final defeat to Spurs in May. And that, according to former Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor, is a dealbreaker.

“I feel like moving to Manchester United is a move backwards,” he told talkSPORT. “I don’t get why he’d go there.”

“If he wanted to leave, he’d go to a Champions League club, not Manchester United. Villa are playing in Europe. United aren’t.”

Agbonlahor also questioned the motivation behind any potential switch: “That would say to me you’re choosing the team for financial reasons, not because they’re better.”

He added: “The chances he gets at Aston Villa, he won’t get at Manchester United. I don’t see it happening. If he’s going to leave, I’m sure it’ll be for Champions League football.”

The England international scored 16 goals and registered eight assists in the Premier League last campaign, weighing in with four more goal involvements in the Champions League and two in the FA Cup.

Watkins remains under contract at Villa Park until 2028 and has yet to push for a move.