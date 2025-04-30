Aston Villa have been told they may need to cash in on Ollie Watkins and “invest that money again on someone a bit younger” to help comply with UEFA Financial Fair Play rules.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has warned that Villa are operating dangerously close to UEFA’s threshold, with spiralling wages posing a particular concern.

“Their wages have been 90 per cent of the revenue,” Maguire explained. “UEFA says anything over 70 is something they have to be concerned about.”

Unai Emery’s side has enjoyed an impressive European run this season, reaching the Champions League quarter-finals before being knocked out by PSG. But that success could come at a cost.

“They’ve done well in terms of progress in the Champions League, which has boosted the money in,” Maguire added. “But at the same time, players would have had substantial bonuses.”

Villa are still in the mix to qualify for Europe again next season.

They currently sit seventh in the Premier League table on 57 points, just three behind fifth-placed Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League spot under the new format. A Europa League or Conference League berth also remains a realistic outcome.

That financial pressure could tempt Villa to listen to offers for their top scorer, especially with Premier League rivals circling and UEFA’s Profit and Sustainability Rules looming large.

Speaking to TalkSport, Former club captain Gabby Agbonlahor believes Villa should seriously consider cashing in on Watkins this summer if the right offer comes in.

“He’s nearly 30,” said Agbonlahor. “Will they look at if we can get £40m or £50m from Watkins?

“That saves you from PSR, and then you can invest that money again on someone a bit younger.”

Agbonlahor even floated the idea of Watkins making a move to a Champions League rival.

“I think he’d do a great job for Arsenal. He’s an Arsenal fan, and we know that as well.

“I would love him to sign another contract to stay at Aston Villa, I feel like he’s still got a lot to give.

“But sometimes these managers have got other ideas, he might be looking at it and thinking Rashford is the way forward, he’s £40m. It’s hard to see what Unai Emery wants to be honest.”

Speculating on how Villa could raise finances to comply with PSR and fund a summer of improvements, Agbonlahor continued: “I wouldn’t want Watkins to leave because he’s an outstanding striker. Pau Torres has been poor in recent weeks. Would he be one?

“Jacob Ramsey, I wouldn’t want him to leave. Would he be one they sacrifice for a big fee? Young and a very talented player.”

Agbonlahor also urged Villa to be ambitious in the market and target one of Spain’s brightest prospects. “He might be looking at Nico Williams from Bilbao. I know he’s a big admirer of him. Could he be one that comes in for the summer?”