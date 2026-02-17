More often than not, Scenes We Don’t Like To See are often Scenes We Love To See. But in Benfica vs Real Madrid, there were genuinely Scenes We Really Don’t Like To See.

After such a high-octane and emotional Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid in January, there was always going to be more drama when the two locked horns in the play-offs on Tuesday night.

It previously brought us one of the most incredible endings imaginable, as goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a 98th-minute header to save Jose Mourinho’s side from elimination. There were also two injury-time red cards for Madrid, but it was all about the legendary moment produced by Trubin. It was all about the football.

Tuesday’s 1-0 win for Los Blancos in Lisbon was a major step towards the last 16 of the Champions League, but it will not be remembered for the result or Vinicius Junior’s incredible goal. Not for the football. But for more alleged racist abuse against Vinicius, who accused Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni of abuse that resulted in play being stopped for 10 minutes.

Prestianni covered his mouth with his shirt and Vinicius immediately ran over to inform referee Francois Letexier, who paused the game in accordance with UEFA’s formal anti-racism protocol. The rules state that the system is designed to stop play and issue warnings, with the game only being suspended or abandoned if the abuse continues.

There was no punishment amid the chaotic scenes at the Estadio da Luz. It was essentially Vinicius’ word against Prestianni’s, who obviously protested his innocence.

These chaotic scenes were triggered by Vinicius’ goal. He made the sinful decision to celebrate what was a beautiful strike and an extremely important one in Real Madrid’s quest for Champions League glory.

Vinicius was initially booked for what the referee appeared to deem as inciting the chaos with his celebration. And, as many ex-referees on commentary duty tend to do with their ‘expert’ opinion, Mark Clattenburg backed the decision, placing blame on Vinicius for his role in being allegedly racially abused.

Very good, Mark.

His words were frustrating and damaging. Alan Shearer on co-commentary was clearly unimpressed and could not have disagreed more, praising the Brazilian for agreeing to continue and see out the game.

Vinicius stayed on and was jeered every time he touched the ball. Meanwhile, Prestianni was given a standing ovation when he was substituted.

The Madrid winger’s goal ultimately proved to be the difference and puts the Spanish giants in an excellent position to advance through the play-offs.

Again, though, the reaction will not be about the world-class winning goal. We can’t even enjoy Mourinho’s antics. He got sent off and nobody gives a t*ss.

It is impossible and unfair to simply skim over what happened on Tuesday evening, but we are in no position to accuse anyone of anything. It is just absurd that situations like this still arise, and that Vinicius seems to be involved in them more than any other footballer.

He is often the villain among opposition fans, and banter is fine, but that was just ugly, on the pitch and in the stands.

There will be an investigation into Prestianni vs Vinicius, but there were also some Benfica fans caught in plain sight throwing objects and hurling abuse as the Madrid man stood over a corner with Trent Alexander-Arnold in stoppage time.

They were most certainly Scenes We Don’t Like To See. It’s upsetting knowing it will happen again. And again. And again.