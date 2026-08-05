Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Vinicius Junior is increasingly likely to sign for Arsenal as the Gunners have agreed personal terms with his camp, a report has revealed, though a separate source has provided a far different take.

Vinicius‘ current deal expires in June 2027, and he wants a significant pay rise to sign a long-term extension at the Bernabeu. The winger is holding out for wages much closer to what team-mate Kylian Mbappe earns.

However, Madrid are reluctant to meet his demands. Talks have rumbled on for 18 months and the Spanish giants want a solution.

If they cannot agree fresh terms, then Madrid will sell Vinicius this summer so he does not leave on a free transfer next year. Arsenal have emerged as frontrunners for the Brazil star, having opened talks with his camp.

According to our friends at TEAMtalk, Arsenal have agreed terms with Vinicius, offering him the mega wages Madrid do not want to match.

As a result, Vinicius is ‘seriously considering’ leaving the Spanish capital to become the ‘marquee figure’ of Mikel Arteta’s project at the Emirates.

READ: Premier League transfer net spend table for 26/27 season

Madrid, meanwhile, have sent Vinicius a new contract offer, but it has been rejected by his entourage.

The 26-year-old would still ideally like to remain at Madrid, but he is giving more thought to joining a Premier League club than ever before.

The report adds: ‘Vinicius has sought advice from several of his international team-mates regarding the possibility of a move to London.’

Earlier on Wednesday, Spanish outlet AS claimed that the Arsenal dressing room consider Vinicius’ move a ‘done deal’.

However, there are conflicting reports over how close Vinicius actually is to joining the Premier League champions.

Conflicting reports on Vinicius Junior to Arsenal

Sky Sports report that after crunch talks between Vinicius and Madrid chiefs, the forward has decided to stay in Spain.

If that proves to be true, then it would be a hugely frustrating development for Arteta. The Arsenal boss has gotten personally involved in the transfer, speaking with Vinicius directly to outline his vision.

Arteta has made Vinicius his dream target to replace Gabriel Martinelli at left wing, believing he can help the Gunners win the Champions League and more Premier League titles.

But Arsenal may now have to turn to their backup targets. They have already missed out on Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea in a colossal £117m deal.

Arsenal are known to be big admirers of PSG’s Bradley Barcola, though they will have to hijack Liverpool’s talks for him.

READ NEXT: Newcastle ‘remove all reference’ to Guimaraes in definite Arsenal transfer update