Fabrizio Romano confirms Vinicius Junior decision on Arsenal or Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano has revealed how close Vinicius Junior is to staying at Real Madrid, with Arsenal at serious risk of missing out on the winger.

There has been growing speculation in recent days that Vinicius could leave Real Madrid and secure a blockbuster move to become Arsenal’s new talisman. His current contract with Madrid expires in June 2027, and talks between the two parties have rumbled on for 18 months.

Vinicius has rejected several offers from Los Blancos, feeling he deserves a huge contract to reward his status as one of the world’s best players.

Arsenal have entered talks with the Brazilian’s camp, and Spanish newspaper AS reported earlier on Wednesday that some in the Gunners dressing room even consider the transfer to be a ‘done deal’.

Our friends at TEAMtalk also revealed that Arsenal had matched Vinicius’ wage demands, whereas Madrid’s latest offer had been rebuffed.

But Sky Sports then reported that Madrid’s crunch talks with Vinicius had proven successful, and Romano has now stated that the 26-year-old is ‘very close’ to rejecting Arsenal by signing a new deal at the Bernabeu.

READ: Why Arsenal have failed to sign Guimaraes before: Nicolas Pepe, ‘indecisive’ and idiotic, release clause

“My understanding is that after a face-to-face meeting today in Madrid between Vinicius Junior, his agents from Roc Nation and [the] Real Madrid board, the agreement for Vinicius Junior to stay at Real Madrid and sign a new contract is getting really close,” the journalist said on YouTube.

“Vinicius is increasingly closer to staying at Real Madrid and signing a new contract.

“Big confidence from Real Madrid. Real Madrid obviously want a final answer from Vinicius Junior in the next, I would say, hours.

“This is not going to be a long saga. Real Madrid always wanted a resolution for the Vinicius Junior case as soon as possible.

“Optimism is now absolutely shared between Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior and his camp. The agreement over a new contract is now very close.

Vinicius Junior to choose Real Madrid over Arsenal

“Before saying, ‘story over’, we have to wait for Vinicius to communicate officially to Real Madrid, ‘Ok, I am accepting the proposal’.

“But today, Real Madrid [came forward] with an improved bid. It’s not €22m, it’s more than this, in terms of net, guaranteed salary. It’s a long-term contract.

“Everything is now on a higher level than expected.”

On The Athletic FC Podcast, David Ornstein said Arsenal have gone ‘all-in’ on signing Vinicius, giving ‘everything they have’ in talks.

Ornstein later posted the following update on X/Twitter: ‘Real Madrid raise contract offer to Vinicius Junior. Proposal said to reflect 26yo’s importance to #RMFC & project.

‘Decision time for Brazil int’l – renewal, await free agency next summer (club want to avoid) or pursue Arsenal opportunity.’

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