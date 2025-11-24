Vinicius Junior has reportedly ‘informed’ Real Madrid that he does not intend to extend his contract until there are changes at the club.

The Brazil international’s future at Real Madrid is currently incredibly unclear as his current deal is due to expire in 2027 and contract negotiations ahve stalled.

Vinicius‘ relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso has not helped the situation as they have consistently butted heads at the start of this campaign.

The world-class winger has felt persecuted by Alonso, who has often opted to substitute him over other players late in matches this season.

This situation boiled over during last month’s El Clasico, with Vinicius losing his cool and proclaiming that he was leaving after being taken off against FC Barcelona.

Following this heated confrontation, Vinicius has been heavily linked with several clubs across the world as clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Pro League have been mooted as possible destinations.

On Monday morning, a report in Spain claimed that his situation has changed and that a ‘full agreement’ over a new contract had been reached.

However, this has proven to be premature as Real Madrid reporter Mario Cortegana has told The Athletic that Vinicius has ‘informed president Florentino Perez that he does not intend to renew while his relationship with Alonso remains strained’.

The report explains:

‘At that meeting [last month], the subject of Vinicius Jr’s future was also discussed. He made it known that he feels extending is not the best option for him due to his relationship with Alonso. There has been no change in that position since. ‘Sources close to the Brazilian have several times told The Athletic of concerns he has with Alonso, who was appointed as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement back in May. Over the first three months of the new season, tensions have only grown. Now, it is a topic of daily debate inside and outside the club.’

According to Fichajes, Vinicius could outlast Alonso at Real Madrid as Perez has given the head coach an ‘ultimatum’ as they are currently three games without a run.

Alonso is said to be ‘on thin ice’ as this run has ‘set off alarm bells’. The report adds: