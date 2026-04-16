Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham involved in heated ‘shut your mouth’ row in Real Madrid defeat

Real Madrid superstars Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham were involved in a heated exchange during the closing stages of the Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

The Spanish giants, trailing 2-1 from the first leg, made a real fight of the contest as they led three on the night in Bavaria through a brace from Arda Guler and a Kylian Mbappe strike.

However, Eduardo Camavinga’s late red card proved pivotal as strikes from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise eventually sealed a 6-4 aggregate win for Bayern to seal a last-four clash with PSG.

Tensions flared as the clock ticked down to full-time at the Allianz Arena and in the 82nd minute, with Real Madrid leading 3-2 (4-4 on aggregate) and Camavinga still on the pitch at that stage, a frustrated Bellingham was seen reacting badly when Vinicius Jr failed to pass to him inside the box.

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Spanish TV cameras – confirmed by media outlet AS – caught Vini Jr shouting to the England international: “What do you want? What do you want? Shut your mouth.”

And legendary Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas felt that incident showed exactly why Real are now out of the Champions League and also well behind Barcelona in the LaLiga title race.

Casillas said: “This is exactly why they lost yesterday — there’s no leadership, and everyone wants to be the main man.

“Bellingham asked for the ball, and you’re telling him to shut up? I can’t imagine Toni Kroos asking Cristiano Ronaldo to pass more and Ronaldo telling him to shut up. This is probably one of the reasons he [Vinicius] didn’t win the Ballon d’Or.

“Too many star players are disrupting the team. Arda Güler and Bellingham were the only players who really wanted to win yesterday.

“Vinícius had a bad game — I don’t know why he can’t control his anger. Bayern Munich made them lose their heads, and that’s why they lost.”

Real boss Alvaro Arbeloa, meanwhile, took full responsibility for his side crashing out of the competition, telling reporters after the game, per BBC Sport: “I am the one responsible for the defeats and I will always take the consequences from that.

“I am so proud of the players. This is Real Madrid. La Liga is very tough. We have to keep fighting until the last matchday. We have a badge to defend.

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As for his own future in Madrid, Arbeloa added: “I will understand any decision the club makes. I’m a Real Madrid man through and through. I care about this club, the players and the supporters a lot more than I care about myself.

“My goal when I became this team’s coach was never to prove that I’m a good coach; it was always to just help the players and be at their side and help the club and I’ll do that until my last day in charge.

“I feel like I did everything I could to help this team win. I do everything I can every day. I will respect the club’s decision. But I’m not thinking about that. It’s a decision of the club. I’m a man of the club and all I want is for Madrid to win, regardless of who their coach is.”