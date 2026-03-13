Vincius Junior is open to leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season, according to a report, which will come as music to the ears of Manchester United co-owners, INEOS.

There was strong speculation earlier in the season, when Xabi Alonso was in charge of Real Madrid, that Vinicius Junior wanted to leave Estadio Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international winger is out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer of 2027, and talks over a new deal have stalled.

Vinicius Junior did not see eye-to-eye with Alonso, but the situation has improved under current Madrid manager, Alvaro Arbeloa.

Nevertheless, with no new contract in sight, speculation persists on Vinicius Junior’s future, with a new report claiming that the 25-year-old is open to the prospect of severing his ties with Madrid at the end of the season.

According to The Touchline on X, Vinicius Junior is ‘frustrated’ with some Madrid fans and is ‘evaluating’ all options.

The account, which has 1.5million followers on X, wrote at 11:15am on March 13, 2026: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Vinícius Junior is keeping all options open regarding his short-term future, including the possibility of leaving Real Madrid CF.

‘Sources indicate the Brazilian forward is evaluating every scenario as negotiations over a contract renewal continue, with his salary expectations yet to be met.

‘People close to the player also say he has grown frustrated with how some fans have treated him recently, feeling that the support has been quick to fade despite everything he has contributed to Madrid in recent years.’

If this report is true, then it will be encouraging for Manchester United, who have been linked with a blockbuster move for Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window.

In February, it was reported in the Spanish media that Klopp is ready to offload Vinicius Junior from Madrid this summer.

Klopp is Real Madrid’s top managerial target and has ‘asked Real Madrid to accept Manchester United’s €150 million offer’ for the Brazilian.

Man Utd are ‘prepared to submit an offer close to €150m (£130m) to try and secure the signing of the Brazilian forward’, and the former Liverpool manager is ready to sanction the exit, should he eventually take over at Estadio Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior is one of the best players on the planet and has been hugely successful at Madrid.

The winger has scored 119 goals and given 94 assists in 362 appearances for Los Blancos so far in his career.

Vinicius Junior has won LaLiga thrice, the Copa del Rey once, and the Champions League twice with Madrid so far.

