Real Madrid ‘going to accept’ Vinicius Junior exit as Arsenal, Liverpool stay ‘informed’

Real Madrid are ready to let Vinicius Junior leave the club on a free transfer amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, according to reports.

Los Blancos offered the Brazil international a new contract earlier this year but he turned it down as it fell short of the amount Kylian Mbappe is getting paid.

Vinicius Junior now has less than two years remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu with the 25-year-old looking for salary parity with Mbappe before agreeing a new deal.

Real Madrid have kept their offer on the table in case the Brazilian has a change of heart but they will refuse to cave into this demands.

El Chiringuito journalist Josep Pedrerol insists that Real Madrid will allow him to leave on a free transfer in 2027 if he continues to demand a higher wage.

Pedrerol claims: “The market is one thing but Madrid do not care. As information I say that Madrid do not care what Vinicius does.”

He added: “The conditions are stipulated, therefore there is nothing to discuss. If he accepts the first ones, he has renewed; if he wants to earn more than Mbappe, he has to leave in a year and a half.

“Madrid are not going to force, nor are they going to be: ‘come on, please, renew’. And if later he does not renew, in January it will come out cheaper for me.”

Pedrerol continued: “Madrid have even considered: ‘look, he cost €45 million…’ if in a year and a half he wants to leave for free, Madrid are going to accept it. Madrid do not want anyone who does not want to be here.

“If Vinicius does not want to renew, does not want to be here, Madrid are not going to force him. They are not going to say: ‘come on then, more than Mbappe.'”

Concluding, Pedrerol said; “They have not done it with anyone. With more important players they have not done it either. If Vinicius believes that Madrid are nervous because time passes, advice: ‘you have a problem.'”

It comes as TBR Football reported that both Liverpool and Arsenal ‘have been informed about Vinicius Junior’s uncertain future at Real Madrid’.

Journalist Graeme Bailey added: “Florentino Perez loves Vinicius Junior but there are concerns within the club about whether he is going to sign this new deal.

“It is hard to imagine Vinicius not being at Madrid but sources are insisting this possibility.

“The coming months are going to be intriguing but the basic point is that Real won’t allow him to go into the final 12 months of his deal and potentially look at a free transfer.”

Vinicius Junior scored a wonderful goal with the outside of his boot in a 4-1 win over Getafe at the weekend and he hailed the departed Luka Modric for teaching him.

He told Real Madrid TV: “Luka Modric taught me to shoot like that, we miss him.

“I’m strong at that kind of finish, I hope I can keep scoring more goals.

“It’s one of my most beautiful goals, I don’t think I’d ever got one like that before. It was a lovely strike and I’m delighted with it.

“I’m really pleased with the performance and the win. We played really well from the off, with our pressing and on the ball.

“If we play like that, we’re always going to win. This is a tough place to come, but I can score whenever I play here.”