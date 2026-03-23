Romano drops Vinicius Junior Real Madrid contract news as Klopp responds to rumours – ‘I’ll take over at Atletico’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is “obsessed” with Vinicius Junior signing a new contract, as Jurgen Klopp gives an emphatic response to taking over at Estadio Bernabeu.

A report in the Spanish media in February 2026 claimed that Jurgen Klopp wants Real Madrid to sell Vinicius Junior.

Klopp, who is the leading managerial target for Madrid for the summer, should they decide to let Alvaro Arbeloa go, was reported to have ‘asked Real Madrid to accept Manchester United’s €150 million offer’ for the Brazilian winger.

Man Utd are ‘prepared to submit an offer close to €150m (£130m)’, according to the speculative report.

Vinicius Junior is one of the best players in the world and is a Real Madrid superstar, but the 25-year-old’s current contract runs out in 2027.

Talks over a new contract were paused earlier this season when Xabi Alonso was in charge of Madrid, as Vinicius Junior did not have a great relationship with the former Bayer Leverkusen manager.

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Things have now changed for Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid under Arbeloa, though, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is determined to keep the 25-year-old at Estadio Bernabeu for the long term.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Monday evening: “I wanted to tell you guys on Vinicius Junior that my information remains absolutely the same.

“I always told you Florentino Perez, Real Madrid president, is obsessed with Vinicius Junior signing a new contract. Florentino wants Vinicius to stay. Florentino loves Vinicius Junior.

“The relationship (between the) president and (the) player is excellent, and now obviously, with the manager as well, with Arbeloa.

“So, after the Xabi Alonso moment, which was complicated for Vini, now the feeling is completely different.

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“Real Madrid are pushing. Real Madrid are ready. Real Madrid contract proposal is on the table.

“Florentino Perez is pushing to keep Vinicius Junior. So, there is really a strong attempt by Real Madrid to get everything done as soon as possible.

“Now, it’s on Vini. It’s a negotiation, it’s a conversation. Real Madrid, the president, Florentino, always wanted Vini to stay. That’s what I always told you, and I maintain today.”

It is hard to imagine Klopp asking Madrid to sell a world-class winger like Vinicius Junior, especially when the former Liverpool manager has once again claimed that Los Blancos have not made an approach for him.

Klopp said at a Magenta TV press conference, as relayed by Daveockop: “It’s good that we’re talking about this.

“When is a story a story? When someone takes a sheet of paper and writes something on it? Or when there’s actually something to it?

“Has Real Madrid ever called me? Not once, not a single time in my managerial career.

“I’ll take over at Atlético Madrid as well, preferably at the same time. Sorry, Madrid, you’ll have to ring first!”

Regarding managing Germany, Klopp said: “I’m not thinking about that at all at the moment.

“Who knows what the next few years will bring, but there are absolutely no plans in that regard”.

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