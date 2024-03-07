Vinicius Junior told he’s ‘irritating’ own Real Madrid team-mates as it’s like ‘talking to a child’

Former Real Madrid striker Predrag Mijatovic claims Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior “irritates” his own team-mates at the La Liga club.

The 23-year-old has become a talisman for Los Blancos over the last few seasons and has provided 15 goals and six assists in all competitions to help Carlo Ancelotti’s side this term.

Real Madrid team-mates are ‘talking to a child’

He has three goals in his last two outings against Valencia and RB Leipzig with Real Madrid currently top of La Liga and through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

But Vini Jr, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, was fortunate to escape a red card after clashing with on-field rivals in Real’s 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening, which saw them progress in the competition.

RB Leipzig’s Willi Orban accused Vinicius Junior of being “disrespectful after the Brazil international was only awarded a yellow card for pushing and grabbing his opponent.

Orban said: “The referees don’t have the guts to send off such players. He [Viní Jr] grabs my neck with both hands. That’s disrespectful.”

Vinicius Junior is considered immature by some followers of Real Madrid and La Liga with ex-Real Madrid player Mijatovic insisting it’s like “talking to a child” for his team-mates.

Mijatovic told Cadena SER: “Real Madrid’s shirt does not tolerate this type of behaviour, perhaps another team’s does, maybe in another side you say OK, but not at Real Madrid. Vinicius has to find a way to calm down.

“If not he will never become a legendary player, regardless of the good he does in terms of his football. Vinicius is an unpredictable player, which is good, but the thing is he is unpredictable for his own team-mates.

“You see his team-mates dragging him away trying to calm him down, as if they were talking to a child. They also tell you [from within the club], without asking, that he has to change his attitude because irritates opponents and even his own team-mates.”

Owen Hargreaves hails ‘world class goal from three world class players’

Owen Hargreaves hailed Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos for the “world class goal” Real Madrid scored against Leipzig on Wednesday night.

“It’s a world class goal from three world class players,” Hargreaves told TNT Sports.

“Toni Kroos initially, Jude Bellingham [with the assist] and then the finish, the weight of the pass, everything about it was top drawer.

“Real Madrid were bang average over the two games but when you have world class players like that who can decide a game in the blink of an eye and recognise it, it’s really special.”

The former Manchester United midfielder added: “There are so many details in that goal. I think Carlo Ancelotti plays for that. He knew they were going to get those moments and it came.”