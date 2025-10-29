Vinicius Junior issues statement as Man Utd, Chelsea moves are mooted: ‘I’m leaving’

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has issued a statement amid claims he could leave the Bernabeu with Man Utd and Chelsea linked.

The Brazil superstar has not been as impressive for Real Madrid this season but he’s still putting up decent attacking numbers with five goals and four assists in 13 matches in all competitions.

Xabi Alonso has a wealth of attacking options and he started Vinicius on the bench against Getafe in the first match back after the October international break, while Vinicius has failed to contribute in his last two starts against Juventus in midweek and the El Clasico against Barcelona on Sunday.

The Brazil international was very upset to be taken off on 72 minutes in their 2-1 win over arch-rivals Barca with the Real Madrid star picked up shouting at Alonso as he walked off: “Me? Me? Gaffer, gaffer! Me?”

Vinicius has often failed to finish matches this season under Alonso and the Spanish TV cameras showed him storming down the tunnel, appearing to yell: “It’s always me, I’m leaving the team. I’m leaving, I’d better leave.”

The Brazilian still managed to emerge from the tunnel again to have a go at Lamine Yamal at full-time with both sets of players and staff getting into a scuffle on the pitch.

And Vinicius has released a statement on Wednesday afternoon apologising for his behaviour in the El Clasico, it read: “Today I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico.

“Just as I have already done in person during today’s training, I also want to apologize again to my teammates, the club, and the president.

“Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents.

“I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day.”

The Sun has claimed that ‘sources close to the player have suggested he believes the fracture with Alonso is irreparable and that he may have to leave’.

While the newspaper claimed that Man Utd ‘would see the signing of Vinicius as a statement of intent’.

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey insists that Vinicius is on the “radar” at Chelsea with the west London club one of “keep an eye on” when it comes to the Brazilian’s future at Real Madrid.

Bailey told The Chelsea Chronicle: “Let’s not forget Vini Jr. It’s not a new thing that he’s unsettled there. He’s only got 18 months left on his deal and Real Madrid have told him that if he doesn’t sign a new deal by next summer, he’ll be sold.

“There’s only a handful of clubs who can get him. I’m told he doesn’t want to go to Saudi Arabia. In England, there’s only Chelsea, City and Liverpool.

“I know these types of deals are not ones that Chelsea tend to do at the moment, but when someone like that comes on the market, I don’t think that Todd Boehly would turn his nose up at that because he’s a marquee, generational player. Imagine the commercial gains you can get off Vini Jr.

“Come next summer, if he’s only got a year left, we’re not talking £200m. I wouldn’t necessarily rule Chelsea out of that equation. I think he’ll sign a new deal, but he’s clearly not happy.

“Keep an eye on Vini Jr. Chelsea are one of the ones who have looked at him before, and he’s on their radar.”