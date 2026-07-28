Arsenal target Vinicius Junior has enacted a ‘Real Madrid contract strike plan’, while Liverpool have a Bradley Barcola ‘transfer boost’.

The usual nonsense is within.

Junior Senior

It is almost refreshing to confirm, after a long old season followed by an extended World Cup, that we have reached the point of the summer whereby one transfer saga drags everyone through based on updates which aren’t really updates.

For example: Vinicius Junior to Arsenal, a rumour which hasn’t really been moved on with any new information since it was first reported, but must now sustain us until football returns.

The latest update is basically that Vinicius Junior, like many players flogged over the course of a particularly busy last year, is having a bit of a protracted holiday. Or, if you need something a little juicier…

‘Vinicius Jr snubs Real Madrid return to cast fresh doubt on future amid Arsenal interest’ – Daily Mirror website, who themselves say that ‘Vinicius is staying away while his representatives try to make progress in talks over an extension to his contract’.

Which doesn’t sound like particularly fresh doubt on his future.

‘Vinicius Junior stays AWAY from Real Madrid training as transfer saga rumbles on: Arsenal target skips pre-season return date amid contract stand-off – with Spanish giants making stance clear’ – MailOnline, who themselves say of this skipped pre-season return date: ‘The expectation in Madrid was that Vinicius could return before the end of the month.’

Which doesn’t sound like an actual pre-season return date was ever set.

‘Arsenal get Vinicius Jr boost amid Real Madrid contract strike plan’ – London Evening Standard, who do not refer to a ‘strike’ at any other point because Vinicius quite obviously won’t be going on one.

But there we have it: no-one outside of Real Madrid and Vinicius himself knows exactly when he is planned to return to pre-season training, so the bloke has gone full Pierre van Hooijdonk.

Vini, vidi, vici

There is also this Daily Express website headline:

‘Vinicius Jr snubs Real Madrid return as Arsenal handed transfer conditions’

The long-suffering and potentially no longer existent fans of Mediawatch will know what to expect here…

The ‘transfer conditions’ are that Arsenal need to agree a fee with Real Madrid, and personal terms with Vinicius.

Although in fairness, now he has enacted a definitely actually really real ‘contract strike plan’, things should be straightforward from here.

Barcing mad

The same can be said for Liverpool’s pursuit of Bradley Barcola, because…

‘Liverpool handed Bradley Barcola transfer boost as ‘deal agreed’ for France star’

This is a particularly cheeky headline from the London Evening Standard; nothing in that headline is an outright lie, but it is a tad misleading.

The ”deal agreed’ for France star’ refers to Monaco signing Matthis Abline, he of 45 France youth caps but no appearances for the senior national team.

And that, in turn, becomes a ‘Bradley Barcola transfer boost’ to Liverpool because it frees Paris Saint-Germain up to sign Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco, thus clearing the way for the Reds to sign Barcola in a sort of backwards transfer domino effect.

It remains to be seen how Monaco signing Matthis Abline helps Liverpool actually afford Barcola, but shut up, that’s how.

Oh, Danny boy

There is a chance that Chelsea find it slightly easier to procure Danny Welbeck from Brighton. He probably won’t cost quite as much.

But might there be a hitch in Chelsea’s negotiations? It seems like the Blues have a completely free run, yet this Daily Mirror website headline suggests otherwise:

‘Man Utd stance on hijacking Chelsea’s Danny Welbeck transfer after secret talks’

That would be monumental. All the time in the world for two Premier League giants fighting over a 35-year-old Danny Welbe…wait, what’s this in the opening paragraph?

‘Manchester United have given no indication that they are considering a fresh attempt to re-sign Danny Welbeck, who is in talks to sign for Chelsea.’

Oh. Might as well reveal Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Mansfield Town’s stance on hijacking Chelsea’s Danny Welbeck transfer while we’re at it.

Just a touch

While we’re on the subject of ins and outs at Stamford Bridge…

‘Chelsea pair removed from ‘untouchable’ list despite completing transfers just 12 months ago’ – The Sun website.

If there is an ”untouchable’ list’ at Chelsea, Liam Delap and Emmanuel Emegha won’t ever have been on it, chaps.

Where there’s a ‘will

And then there’s this, from the Daily Mirror website:

‘Chelsea star hails Xabi Alonso’s plan with parting dig at Enzo Maresca’s style’

Of all the Chelsea managers to aim a ‘parting dig’ at, Enzo Maresca wouldn’t be at the top of most players’ lists, even if only going off last season.

But Levi Colwill has some things to get off his chest:

“Xabi wants free flowing football, I’ve had a lot of managers who are really rigid and want you in right positions, but with him, play what you see, find the space and exploited it at a fast pace.”

That’ll be also be a pop at Calum McFarlane, Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi, Graham Potter, Carlos Corberan, Harry Hudson, Shannon Ruth, Andrew Crofts, Andy Myers, Ed Brand, Gareth Southgate, Lee Carsley, Ian Foster and Kevin Betsy then.

Stars in their eyes

‘World Cup star quits football days after appearing in final as shock statement issued’ – Daily Star website.

They’re talking about the sodding ref.