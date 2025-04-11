Vinicius Junior rejects €1billion offer as Saudi approach falls flat and Man Utd learn their fate

Vinicius Junior has reportedly rejected a €1billion contract offer from the Saudi Pro League due to the format of the deal, and Manchester United now know if they can land the superstar.

Vinicius would command an enormous fee were he to ever leave Real Madrid. A Ballon d’Or runner-up with almost 200 goal contributions for Real and two years left on his deal, the Spanish side would demand a lot to consider a sale.

Vinicius has a €1billion (£866.2m) release clause, meaning his club can ask for whatever they want.

It has been reported that the Saudi Pro League have recently tried to prise the Brazilian winger away from Real. Cadena SER states a €1billion contract spread over five years has been turned down by Vinicius.

That reportedly lies in the fact “the Saudis want five years, but Vini and his entourage don’t”, per journalist Manu Carreno.

The Real man would seemingly like to make a good wedge of cash, but not commit to so long in Saudi, as by the end of that period, he’d be 29 and would have spent a lot of his career away from a top league. As such, Carreno states Vinicius is likely to extend his deal with Real.

“What I’m hearing and hearing is that the renewal is on track, and that’s why I think right now Vinícius is closer to renewing for two or three years than going to Saudi Arabia,” Carreno said.

That seemingly gives Manchester United an answer on whether they’ll be able to land the forward. It was recently stated they were willing to lodge an offer which would make Vinicius the most expensive player they have ever signed.

At the same time, it was stated with Kylian Mbappe now the big star in Madrid, he and Vinicius will be limiting each other, so Real were willing to sell.

It now seems that is not the case, and if Vinicius is to pen a new deal, there’s even less chance of him moving on than there is now.

