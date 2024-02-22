Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior amidst doubts over his future in Spain, according to reports.

Vinicius is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2027 but is attracting interest from the Red Devils, who will have to pay a monstrous fee to land the Brazilian international.

Kylian Mbappe’s impending move to Real Madrid has cast doubt over Vinicius’ long-term future at the club, with the Frenchman likely to come in and play in the 23-year-old’s position under Carlo Ancelotti.

Given their ability, you would expect Ancelotti to find a place for both players in his strongest XI, but it will probably see one of the two play in a less favoured position.

Even though Mbappe will join Los Blancos on a free transfer, he will earn an enormous wage and will reportedly be paid a £128million signing-on bonus across five years.

Madrid could be willing to sell Vinicius as a result, but only if they receive a silly offer.

Read more: The media stitch up Ratcliffe just like Ten Hag on Man Utd perch ‘vows’

Manchester United could be willing to do just that with Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to take the club back to the top of world football.

It will be a big investment but the new minority owner of the Red Devils has big plans.

It has been reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes that the Premier League giants ‘have set their sights’ on Vinicius for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Red Devils are reportedly ‘willing to offer’ €180million (£154m) to land the Brazilian superstar.

They would also be willing to offer the Brazilian a salary ‘exceeding €30m’ per year.

This ‘unprecedented madness’ comes with Vinicius potentially being ‘harmed’ by the arrival of Mbappe.

Despite the French forward’s expected arrival, it is said that Vinicius’ ‘stance is to remain with the white team’, making it almost ‘impossible’ for Man Utd to sign him this summer.

The Red Devils are on the search for a ‘global star’ with Ratcliffe ‘desperate to end once and for all the bad dynamics of play and above all results that the team has had in recent years’.

Read next: Man Utd target €170m Bayer Leverkusen quartet in Sir Jim Ratcliffe splurge