Yan Diomande’s transfer to Real Madrid has been put on hold due to a reported dispute between the agents involved in the deal.

In late July, RB Leipzig winger Diomande agreed personal terms with Madrid after Paris Saint-Germain withdrew their interest.

Los Blancos will pay more than £100million for the 19-year-old, with PSG reportedly having a final £102.5m bid rejected for the Ivorian.

That prompted the French side to release a statement that read, “The asking transfer fee and salary demands were completely disproportionate and distortive – and PSG will not break its principles of rational financial management and squad balance.

“As a two-time consecutive Champions League winner and the most successful club in recent years, PSG will also not engage in the inflationary and manipulative games of certain player agents – and will instead calmly and confidently continue its transfer planning.”

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It seemed a matter of time before the teenager – who was the subject of a £69m bid from Liverpool in June – was confirmed as a Madrid player, where he would sign a five-year deal.

However, it seems there has been an unexpected complication with the move.

Agents’ dispute holds up Yan Diomande transfer to Real Madrid

According to AS, his transfer is being held up by a ‘dispute between agents’, with former Leeds United player Max Gradel (with his company Maxidel Management) on one side and Roc Nation – who have been his representatives since February this year – on the other.

The report states that Maxidel (who secured the Ivory Coast international’s move from Leganes to Leipzig last year) has filed a complaint with FIFA, alleging a breach of contract, given that Madrid have been negotiating with Roc Nation – which is owned by rapper Jay-Z.

The Spanish outlet claim this ‘casts a shadow over this transfer’ and that under FIFA regulations it could have a direct impact on the registration of the winger. Roc Nation believe they are the player’s sole representatives but Maxidel assert they retain his rights until he officially leaves Leipzig.

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Madrid were ‘unaware’ of this and it is ‘beyond their control’. Therefore, they will have to ‘weather the storm’, as the fee, documentation, and player’s contract with Los Blancos are practically ready to go. But if they pay the wrong party, the Spanish side could get punished, hence why it needs to be ironed out.

FIFA has reportedly received the complaint from Maxidel and is investigating it. AS says this falls under the topic of an International Transfer Certificate, which focuses on a dispute between agents over a player’s representation rights.

This can reportedly delay a transfer and in extreme cases prevent a registration of a player from happening. But, FIFA ‘tends’ to prioritise the player’s right to work or play for their new club.

Incidentally, Ivorian journalist Malick Traore said on the matter, “Real Madrid are angry with Diomande’s representatives at Roc Nation, after discovering that the player is still tied to a contract with other agents.”

So until these unexpected complications regarding commission and registration rights are sorted, Madrid fans may have to sit tight on this Diomande deal.

If this does lead to a big delay, Madrid will have reason to want to keep Arsenal target Vinicius Junior even more.

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