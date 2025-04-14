Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk has revealed some of the reasons for wanting to extend his stay at Liverpool, while also backing FSG to deliver a “big summer” in the coming transfer window.

Van Dijk rose highest to head home an 89th-minute winner at Anfield on Saturday, passionately kissing the badge as the Reds celebrated a 2-1 win against West Ham.

The Liverpool crowd serenaded the towering Dutchman throughout the 90 minutes, delivering several choruses of ‘he’s Virgil van Dijk‘ to display their affection for the cult hero.

He was keen to stress that the feeling is mutual as he spoke about his success with the club.

“Being successful with Liverpool, the culture of the club, everything that embodies Liverpool – that is just part of me,” he said.

“I love the club; that’s pretty obvious. I think you can see that in the way I speak about the club, the way I work for the club in terms of what I do on the pitch and off the pitch, and that will always be the same.

“We are two wins, six points away from glory. I know what it means to the club, and I know what it will bring us if it happens. Most of the players don’t, so when it happens, it will be beautiful, but we still have a job to do.”

Although Liverpool‘s number four is focused on the task at hand, he also laid out his expectations for the summer transfer window and the coming seasons.

“I think Liverpool should be able to challenge for titles in the upcoming years.

“Whatever happens in terms of players going out, players coming in, I think it should be a big summer. I think they’re (FSG) planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board to do the right job.

“I think we 100 per cent can improve. I think we shouldn’t forget the quality that the Premier League possesses, especially this season. It’s incredible how everyone can beat everyone.

“Brentford got a draw at Arsenal, Chelsea-Ipswich was a draw. We obviously lost against Fulham last week, so we can’t forget that either.

“This year, there is a training camp, and there is time for the team to work on what the manager wants, and I think that will then improve the team.

“I think a proper pre-season would definitely help the club in order to be even more consistent than we already have been.”

Van Dijk’s new contract hasn’t been officially announced yet, though it’s been widely reported that he’s signed a two-year deal.

One player who has confirmed his stay at the club is Mo Salah.

“You can’t put it in words how consistent he is,” said Van Dijk.

“Obviously his numbers, but the work-rate he’s put in over those last eight years at the club is incredible, and he can still show it for another few years.”