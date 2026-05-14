Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is ready to sever his ties with Anfield for good in the summer transfer window and move to Galatasaray, according to a new report in the Turkish media.

Van Dijk signed a new deal with Liverpool in April 2025 and is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2027.

The Netherlands international is a senior figure in the Liverpool team under manager Arne Slot and is one of the first names on the teamsheet when he is fit and available.

However, there have been suggestions in the Turkish media that Van Dijk is on his way out of Liverpool.

Fotomac reported last week that Van Dijk is ‘planning to leave Liverpool’ and is ‘a leading’ target for Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray.

It was even claimed that the former Southampton star is ‘considering terminating his contract’ at Liverpool and is ‘open’ to joining last season’s Turkish Super Lig winners.

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Virgil van Dijk wants to leave Liverpool

This came after another Turkish media outlet, A Spor, reported Galatasaray’s blockbuster plan to sign Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah from Liverpool this summer.

Mo Salah has already announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Haber Sarikimizi has now continued on that theme and has backed fellow Turkish media outlets’ claims that Van Dijk is on his way out of Liverpool.

Galatasaray reporter Arda Ozkurt said: “Someone from Virgil van Dijk’s management agency was at Rams Park for the championship match.”

“Virgil van Dijk has indicated that he is willing to leave for Galatasaray on a free transfer, but Liverpool’s stance will be decisive.

“Virgil van Dijk wants a 3-year contract with Galatasaray, consisting of 2+1 years (with a 1-year extension if he plays a certain number of matches).”

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Along with Mo Salah, Andy Robertson will also leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Alisson, too, could end up joining Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Salah, Robertson and Alisson are three legends of Liverpool, and it is hard to imagine the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), sanctioning an exit for Van Dijk, too, and ripping the core out.

It is also hard to envisage Van Dijk himself being willing to leave Liverpool on a sour note.

Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet will play a big role for Liverpool next season, and it is also very likely that Ibrahima Konate will stay.

However, Van Dijk is a leader at the back, and Liverpool need him to stay at Anfield for at least another season.

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