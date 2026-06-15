Van Dijk pans FIFA over hydration breaks as Ian Wright declares ‘no way Fox haven’t had a say’

Virgil van Dijk has urged FIFA to reconsider hydration breaks during the World Cup after Netherlands 2-2 draw against Japan on Sunday, while Ian Wright has a much more cynical view over why they’ve been introduced in the first place.

The Dutch began their campaign by twice throwing the lead away against a strong Japan side, with Van Dijk enjoying a mixed afternoon in Dallas as he scored but was also criticised for some aspects of his performance.

Indeed, former Tottenham attacker Rafael van der Vaart accused the Liverpool stalwart of turning like a “Boeing 747” during the game at AT&T Stadium.

FIFA’s implementation of compulsory breaks has effectively turned matches into games of four quarters, despite weather conditions not really proving to be a factor in the competition to date.

READ: Who will win the 2026 World Cup Golden Ball? Lamine Yamal the favourite

Indeed, conditions during the games in Houston and Dallas on Sunday, which were both played under cover, were almost ideal for football with the temperature around the 20-degree mark.

And when asked about the divisive rule change, Van Dijk said: “Hydration breaks are a bit interesting because I was obviously watching almost all the games, up until today and every time going to a commercial is a bit… not really what I like.

“I think also think for the neutral watchers on TV it’s also not great. So if it’s really hot it would be good to put them in, but you have to look at it in every game separately in my opinion.

“I think I’ve said enough already on that,” he added with a rueful smile on his face.

Wright claims FIFA-Fox in cahoots over drinks breaks

ITV pundit Ian Wright, meanwhile, laid his cards on the table as he gave his thinking behind the breaks, adding: “I just feel like it’s another way to get adverts in, there’s no way Fox haven’t had a say. You know with FIFA and Fox they’ve got some hand in what they want to do,’ he said.

“They’ve used the fact that it’s for the hydration of the players, not for me”

The early evidence does appear like it’s giving teams who have been on the back foot the chance for coaches to rectify any tactical problems.

READ NEXT: Pundits gang up on Thomas Tuchel over reported snub of ‘incredible’ England star

USA’s Women’s head coach also weighed on in the matter, adding: “One of the beautiful things about football is there’s only been one break. It’s not like NBA or NFL. It’s a coaches game this World Cup, there will be analysts sending down three or four clips with tactical adaptations.

“You see Ancelotti make it in the first half by moving Paqueta inside which made a difference because they’d lost a grip of the game in the first 25 minutes.

“You’ve seen it with every manager so far that coaching comes into play and it’s so advantageous for the team that is losing momentum. If you are on top you don’t want it.”