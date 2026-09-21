Virgil van Dijk retirement decision confirmed in bad news for Liverpool

Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, has spoken publicly about his decision on whether or not to continue playing for the Netherlands, and it’s bad news for the Reds.

Van Dijk remains one of world football’s premier centre-backs despite now being 35 years of age. He’s thriving alongside new signing Jeremy Jacquet this season, with the pair striking up an instant understanding.

That, combined with Ronald Araujo solving the right-back problem has resulted in Liverpool keeping three successive clean sheets in the Premier League.

Ideally, Liverpool would field their skipper each and every game, though given his advancing years, that won’t always be possible.

Indeed, Van Dijk was rested in Liverpool’s League Cup clash with Tottenham, and from a Reds perspective, the perfect time to get further rests would be during international breaks.

It’s common for players to retire from international football once they hit their thirties, and over the summer, there was speculation Van Dijk could retire from international football after the World Cup concluded.

However, conversations with new Netherlands manager, Xavi, have resulted in Van Dijk choosing to soldier on for his country.

While that’s excellent news for Dutch fans, it’s not so great news for Liverpool fans who might have to get used to seeing Van Dijk miss more than just the odd League Cup game.

Van Dijk commits to two more years for the Netherlands

In quotes carried by James Pearce, Van Dijk stated: “It was a massive decision [to continue with the Netherlands].

“I had to feel the confidence and the combination of respect and joy and everything I wanted.

“That was from the first second the case, so the conversation [with Xavi] didn’t need to be that long. But it was very good. I am really looking forward to meeting up. Let’s make the next two years at least an amazing time.”

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While Van Dijk is quietly going about his business this season, it’s Jacquet who is in the spotlight and receiving the plaudits.

The young Frenchman scooped the man of the match award when helping Liverpool to end Bournemouth’s long-running undefeated streak on Sunday.

But while Van Dijk is clearly thrilled for his partner at the back, he has urged both the player and onlookers alike to not get carried away.

Van Dijk said: “He has had an excellent start, but we are only in September. I want him to keep working and keep learning. I am sure he will.

“There is a lot of praise and rightly so, but I know how it works when you play a game not at the standards you have set. So let’s just stay calm, and try and stay important for us.”