Virgil van Dijk sends message to Arsenal after Liverpool lose to Manchester City

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has told Arsenal that the Reds are “not going to give up” on winning the Premier League title despite losing to Manchester City.

Erling Haaland made up for his missed penalty early on by heading Man City in front on 29 minutes with the Citizens looking to go within four points of leaders Arsenal with a win.

Liverpool thought they had equalised through Van Dijk before half-time but VAR ruled out the Dutchman’s header for offside with Andy Robertson ducking to move out the way of the ball.

Instead, it was Pep Guardiola’s side who extended their lead with Nico Gonzalez scoring on the stroke of half-time to send Man City into the break as the much happier of the two sides.

Jeremy Doku added a third for Man City with a brilliant strike from outside the box with Liverpool ending the weekend eighth in the Premier League table and eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

Despite losing their fifth Premier League match in 11 games this season, Van Dijk is sure that Liverpool will not give up as they look to defend their title.

Van Dijk said after the match: “It’s about finding consistency and carrying on. Now we go to our countries, stay fit and be ready for a big run after.

“We are not going to give up whatsoever. We are in November and we are ready for a long season and a big fight.

“The first half was difficult and they were much more comfortable on the ball and it was difficult for our guys to put pressure on them.

“I don’t think there was a lot of danger, but Doku had a good game and it was difficult for Conor [Bradley] in the one on one at times. I don’t think we were much in trouble but we could have done better.

“We had to dig deep in the second half. We got more momentum in possession but out pressing wasn’t good enough.”

Reacting to his disallowed goal, the Liverpool captain added: “In football the officials are deciding the key decisions and we have to deal with it on the pitch. There is no point discussing this from my point of view.

“The reality is that we lost 3-0 and that is a big blow. It doesn’t matter what I say [about the goal] because anything I say will be in the media and the whole international break will be about my comment on the decision.

“I just focus on the fact we lost. You guys can debate if it should have stood.”

