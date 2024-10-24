Arsenal on ‘red alert’ as £51m January signing will create striker ‘domino effect’ involving Sesko

Arsenal are considering making a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the winter transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners first tried to sign Serbian international Vlahovic in January 2022 when he was at Fiorentina, but were beaten to his signature by Juventus.

At that time, Arsenal were fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League and the 24-year-old was not interested, understandably favouring a domestic switch to the Old Lady.

Mikel Arteta’s side are now title contenders and might have won the league in 2022/23 and/or 2023/24 had they managed to complete the signing of Vlahovic.

After opting against signing a new striker in the 2022 winter window, Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League and went on to sign Gabriel Jesus the following summer.

Jesus has since lost his place to Kai Havertz, who has proven to be an excellent option up top for Arteta.

Havertz is not the long-term No. 9 option for Arsenal in many fan’s eyes, with some still desperate for the Spanish manager to spend big on a new frontman.

Vlahovic is an interesting option for Arsenal and clearly someone Arteta rates, or at least used to rate highly.

The former Fiorentina star has a respectable seven goals in 11 matches for Juventus this season, including two in the Champions League.

Arsenal on ‘red alert’ with transfer ‘domino effect’ expected

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Arsenal are still interested in signing Vlahovic and could make an offer when the transfer window re-opens in January.

While Vlahovic is a potential target, it is claimed that RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is Arteta’s top choice, with the club ‘prepared to wait until next summer’.

A source ‘with a close understanding of Arsenal’s plans’ tells the website that the Gunners are on ‘red alert’ with Vlahovic now in the final two years of his Juventus contract.

There is no progress over a new deal and the Italian giants are also reportedly keen on Sesko, leaving them relaxed over the future of their current No. 9.

Should Juve make a move for Sesko, there could be a ‘domino effect’ involving Vlahovic to Arsenal.

Thiago Motta’s side do not want to lose Vlahovic ‘on the cheap’ but could sell in January as the Gunners prepare to ‘to speed up their pursuit’.

A transfer fee of €60million (£51m) is mentioned, which would help Juve fund the signing of Sesko at the end of the season.

Arsenal fans would probably prefer to see Sesko join than Vlahovic, but the latter does have a superb scoring record.

The Serbian has 13 goals in 30 appearances for his country and 82 in 181 in Serie A.

