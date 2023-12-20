According to reports, Nottingham Forest were ‘rejected’ by former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui before they opted to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Premier League outfit parted company with Steve Cooper following their 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night.

Forest are 17th in the Premier League and four points clear of the relegation zone after winning just one of their last 13 matches.

Cooper still had the backing of Forest’s supporters before his dismissal as he received a positive ovation during and after the defeat to Spurs but a change needed to be made.

Prior to Cooper’s dismissal, it’s was made clear that former Wolves and Tottenham boss Santo was being lined up to replace him and his appointment was confirmed on Wednesday morning.

But Football Insider claim Forest initially wanted to appoint Lopetegui, who was linked with a move to the Premier League side before they sacked Cooper and has been mentioned as a potential successor for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Football Insider are of the understanding that Lopetegui was Nottm Forest’s ‘first choice’ but the respected Spaniard ‘rejected’ the chance to replace Cooper. The report adds.

‘They held talks over a deal with another ex-Wolves boss, Julen Lopetegui, but he had concerns about working for the volatile Evangelo Marinakis and not having enough power over transfers and recruitment. ‘It means Nuno, who, like Lopetegui, is a client of Portugese super agent Jorge Mendes, will take the reins at the City Ground in place of the very popular Cooper. ‘Nuno is seen by Forest as a proven Premier League manager who is admired by Marinakis for his hugely successful spell at Wolves, who he got promoted from the Championship and led them to consecutive seventh-placed Premier League finishes.’

Lopetegui has been out of work since leaving Wolves in the summer. He was a contender for Manager of the Year in the Premier League after guiding them to safety but he left after butting heads with the club’s board over recruitment.

The 57-year-old is still living in England as he prepares to make a return to management and he admitted in an interview with Sky Sports that he “would like” another Premier League job.

“It’s why I’ve said no to different countries and different situations because I would like to stay here in England. I feel like our team here is just starting and we want to achieve our dreams.” Lopetegui said.

“The way the country lives football here is special – it’s the best league in the world, the most competitive league in the world, the best environment for the players, coaches and fans too.”