Newcastle United are ‘under major financial pressure’ and could be forced to sell Arsenal target Alexander Isak this summer, according to reports.

Speaking in January, Magpies chief executive Darren Eales admitted that he would be open to selling a star player to help fund future signings.

PSR is ruining Newcastle’s plans

Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Isak immediately came to mind, with all three likely to fetch an eye-watering price.

Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes reportedly has a £100million release clause and while he was the first marquee signing made in the PIF era and is a fan favourite, he would surely be the most desirable sale.

Having said that, as Newcastle fight to stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability (PSR) guidelines, there have been lots of rumours surrounding the future of Isak – which is remarkable given how bloody rich the club’s owners are.

Last week, it was reported that Arsenal are in ‘prime position’ to land the Swedish international ahead of Manchester United and more recently, GiveMeSport claimed the Gunners are the ‘most likely’ team to land Isak this summer.

Mikel Arteta will be very pleased to see an even more recent report from Football Insider, which claims that Newcastle’s financial position means they ‘could now accept’ a bid for Alexander Isak.

The report states that the Geordies are in a ‘vulnerable’ position and could lose their star striker at the end of the season, with the player on Arsenal’s ‘shortlist’, as covered in a previous report.

‘Long-term admirers’ of Isak, Arsenal are contemplating reigniting the interest they showed before the 24-year-old’s £63m move to Newcastle from Real Sociedad.

No approach has been made by the Gunners but it is claimed that they hold a ‘concrete interest’ with Howe’s side ‘under major pressure’ to raise funds.

Alexander Isak would be great at Arsenal

Isak has been very impressive since joining Newcastle from Sociedad for a club-record fee in August 2022.

He currently boasts a record of 22 goals in 42 Premier League appearances for the Magpies.

Arsenal are expected to sign a striker at the end of the season and Isak is probably the best option out there, although Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres are also brilliant.

Arteta’s search for a new No. 9 comes with Gabriel Jesus struggling to score on a consistent basis and Eddie Nketiah failing to impress when given the opportunity.

Arsenal have been scoring for fun this year, which has helped avoid criticism after opting not to sign a striker in January, but the goals have been shared throughout the team with no out-and-out striker on the pitch.

Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz have been tasked with leading the line in recent weeks and have been doing a great job, but they are not the answer in the long run.

